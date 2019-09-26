Realising that more and more Indians want to marry her (more than a million proposed her recently and she declined all of them), Alexa has decided to come closer to you -- in the form of a smart ring that you can soon wear, even if you can still not tie the nuptial knot with Amazon's virtual assistant. The Alexa-enabled smart ring called Echo Loop is available for $129.99 (strictly by invitation) currently in the US, so no gate-crashing here.

Amazon says the price will increase to $179.99 after the introductory period.

With access to Alexa at your fingertips via Echo Loop, simply press the action button to ask for the right amount to tip at dinner, confirm you locked the front door, or announce you're on your way home.

Echo Loop can also be used for short phone calls; just set a top contact and double click the action button to give them a call.

When done speaking to Alexa or the person on the other end of the call, hold Echo Loop up to your ear to hear your phone call or Alexa's response.

Echo Loop has two microphones, the smallest speaker ever on an Echo device, and a piezo haptic that vibrates discreetly when you receive notifications or an incoming call, or to signal the button has been pressed and Alexa is streaming your request to the cloud.

Echo Loop can last for an entire day of use with one charge, and the included charging cradle re-charges it completely in 90 minutes.

The Alexa-enabled smart ring is also scratch-resistant and water-resistant.

It connects to Alexa through the Alexa app on your smartphone and uses your existing device's data plan.

To access your phone's native voice services -- Siri or Google Assistant -- press and hold the action button for one second.