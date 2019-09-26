Technology News
loading

Echo Loop Puts Amazon’s Alexa Voice Assistant on Your Finger

Echo Loop is only being released in the United States right now.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 15:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Echo Loop Puts Amazon’s Alexa Voice Assistant on Your Finger
Highlights
  • Echo Loop is available for $129.99
  • Price will increase to $179.99 after the introductory period
  • Echo Loop can be used for short phone calls

Realising that more and more Indians want to marry her (more than a million proposed her recently and she declined all of them), Alexa has decided to come closer to you -- in the form of a smart ring that you can soon wear, even if you can still not tie the nuptial knot with Amazon's virtual assistant. The Alexa-enabled smart ring called Echo Loop is available for $129.99 (strictly by invitation) currently in the US, so no gate-crashing here.

Amazon says the price will increase to $179.99 after the introductory period.

With access to Alexa at your fingertips via Echo Loop, simply press the action button to ask for the right amount to tip at dinner, confirm you locked the front door, or announce you're on your way home.

Echo Loop can also be used for short phone calls; just set a top contact and double click the action button to give them a call.

When done speaking to Alexa or the person on the other end of the call, hold Echo Loop up to your ear to hear your phone call or Alexa's response.

Echo Loop has two microphones, the smallest speaker ever on an Echo device, and a piezo haptic that vibrates discreetly when you receive notifications or an incoming call, or to signal the button has been pressed and Alexa is streaming your request to the cloud.

Echo Loop can last for an entire day of use with one charge, and the included charging cradle re-charges it completely in 90 minutes.

The Alexa-enabled smart ring is also scratch-resistant and water-resistant.

It connects to Alexa through the Alexa app on your smartphone and uses your existing device's data plan.

To access your phone's native voice services -- Siri or Google Assistant -- press and hold the action button for one second.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alexa, Amazon, Echo Loop
Samsung May Be Working on an Affordable Variant of Galaxy Note 10
Facebook Buys Exclusive Digital Content Rights to ICC Cricket Events
Honor Smartphones
Echo Loop Puts Amazon’s Alexa Voice Assistant on Your Finger
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Renders Leak Hours Before Official Launch
  2. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  3. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  4. Google Unveils Android 10 (Go Edition) With Focus on Speed and Security
  5. Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Revised: Everything You Need to Know
  6. BSNL’s New Broadband Plan Offers Free Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  7. MIUI 11 Released, Set to Reach Devices Starting Mid-October
  8. Redmi 8A vs Redmi 7A
  9. OnePlus 7T Officially Confirmed to Feature HDR10+ Certified Display
  10. iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping
#Latest Stories
  1. 2020 iPhone Models to Feature New Metal Frame Similar to iPhone 4: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Amazon Develops Longer-Range Wireless Network for IoT Devices
  3. MIUI 11 Camera App Code Hints at 8K 30fps Video Recording Coming to a Future Xiaomi Phone
  4. Sharp Aquos Zero 2 With a 240Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 SoC Launched: Specifications
  5. Facebook Buys Exclusive Digital Content Rights to ICC Cricket Events
  6. Echo Loop Puts Amazon’s Alexa Voice Assistant on Your Finger
  7. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone May Hit Stores As Early As October
  8. Samsung May Be Working on an Affordable Variant of Galaxy Note 10
  9. Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Pack 108-Megapixel Camera, Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom Support
  10. Oppo K5 With Quad Rear Cameras Set to Launch on October 10, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.