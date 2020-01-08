Technology News
CES 2020: Diesel On Fadelite Wear OS Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100, Transparent Design Launched

Diesel On Fadelite comes in multiple translucent case options, and an entirely transparent variant as well.

By | Updated: 8 January 2020 19:31 IST
Diesel On Fadelite smartwatch will hit the shelves in March this year.

Highlights
  • Diesel On Fadelite smartwatch has a 43mm case with a rotating crown
  • The latest Diesel smartwatch is claimed to be swim-proof
  • Diesel On Fadelite offers heart rate and activity monitoring support

Diesel, a sub-brand of the Fossil Group, has launched a new Wear OS smartwatch at CES 2020, dubbed the Diesel On Fadelite. The new Diesel-branded smartwatch doesn't bring any fancy new features or powerful internal hardware. But one area where it stands out is the build quality and design. The Diesel On Fadelite has a translucent nylon casing enclosure, which ensures that the smartwatch is light and looks unique as well. Moreover, Diesel offers its latest smartwatch with transparent strap options that come in multiple colour options to match the case.

The Diesel On Fadelite boots Wear OS by Google on the software side, and relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. It has a 43mm case, and comes in a total of four colour schemes - red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and an all clear variant with an iridescent case and transparent straps. Diesel says that its latest offering is unisex, and is targeted at a diverse audience with varied taste. There is a rotating crown on the case that allows users to interact with the UI elements, and it comes with a button as well. Diesel has not revealed attributes of the round touchscreen display, but says that that the case size is 43mm and that it will offer a host of exclusive watch faces.

Diesel On Fadelite is said to be waterproof and comes with capabilities such as heart rate tracking, activity monitoring, music playback control, and more. Being a Wear OS smartwatch, it comes with Google Assistant onboard, alongside support for Google Pay and Google Fit, while Spotify will be pre-installed. Fast charging support is on the table as well. The Diesel On Fadelite is priced at $275 (roughly Rs. 20,000), and will be available starting March 2020 from Diesel store, its official website, and authorised retail outlets.

Comments

CES 2020: Diesel On Fadelite Wear OS Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100, Transparent Design Launched
