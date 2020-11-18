Technology News
Citizen CZ Smart Launched, the Japanese Watchmaker's First Smartwatch

CZ Smart comes with 8GB onboard storage and allows users to download apps from Google Play.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 November 2020 17:31 IST
Citizen CZ Smart Launched, the Japanese Watchmaker's First Smartwatch

CZ Smart features hear rate monitoring

Highlights
  • CZ Smart has been launched in the US for $395 (roughly Rs. 29,300)
  • It comes in a single 46mm size
  • CZ Smart can charge to 80 percent in 40 minutes

Citizen has launched CZ Smart as the Japanese firm's first smartwatch. It has been launched in the US and features a round display with three physical buttons on the right side. The case is made from stainless steel and the wearable comes in a single size. You get three dial colour options, one of which comes with a stainless steel bracelet, while the other two come with silicone straps. CZ Smart is powered by the now last-generation Snapdragon 3100 processor. The smartwatch runs on Wear OS by Google.

CZ Smart price

CZ Smart is priced at $395 (roughly Rs. 29,300) for the sole 46mm variant. It comes in three options – gunmetal and ion-plated stainless steel case and bracelet, silver-tone stainless steel case with black silicone strap, and silver-tone stainless steel case with blue silicone strap. CZ Smart is currently up for pre-orders in the US and will go on sale in the country from December 14.

As of now, Citizen has not shared any information on international availability.

CZ Smart specifications, features

CZ Smart by Citizen features a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with 416x416 pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 3100 processor and comes with 8GB of internal storage. Citizen says the battery can last for over 24 hours and the smartwatch has multi-day modes as well. It takes 40 minutes to reach 80 percent of charge, using the magnetic charger that snaps to the rings on the back of the smartwatch.

CZ Smart is water resistant up to 3ATM, or 30 metres. For connectivity, you get GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. The smartwatch has a speaker and mic as well. Sensors on board include heart rate monitor, barometer, accelerometer, and gyroscope. CZ Smart runs on Wear OS by Google and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. You get customisable watch dials, notification alerts, reminders, and the ability to control your music right from the smartwatch.

Citizen CZ Smart

Citizen CZ Smart

Strap Color Blue, Black, Silver
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Stainless Steel
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
