Technology News
loading

Facebook Warns of Hit to Oculus Production From Coronavirus

In January, Facebook started restricting its employees from travelling to China, in the face of rising death toll from the flu-like virus.

By | Updated: 8 February 2020 20:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Warns of Hit to Oculus Production From Coronavirus

Oculus Quest comes with touch controllers and does not need a PC to operate

Highlights
  • Facebook unveiled Oculus Quest in September 2018
  • Facebook restricted its employees from travelling to China in January
  • Other tech companies have warned of supply disruptions

Facebook said on Friday production of its Oculus virtual reality headset would be hit by the recent coronavirus outbreak, which has weighed on businesses dependent on Chinese supply lines.

Earlier in January, the world's largest social media network started restricting its employees from travelling to China, in the face of rising death toll from the flu-like virus.

"Due to the coronavirus we began taking additional safety precautions, which has compounded this issue and is why we expect additional impact on production," a Facebook spokesperson told Reuters.

Facebook unveiled Oculus Quest, which comes with touch controllers and does not need a PC to operate, in September 2018 at $399.

"Oculus Quest was already in high demand and back-ordered in several regions," the spokesperson said.

Also this week, Ericsson, LG, and Nvidia pulled out of attending the MWC 2020 trade fair in Barcelona, Spain over coronavirus fears. LG said, "This decision will prevent needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which most health experts have advised."

Ericsson said, "We weren't able to guarantee the safety of our employees but also all of the people who will be visiting us at the booth." Nvidia said, "Given public health risks around the coronavirus, ensuring the safety of our colleagues, partners and customers are our highest concern. We have been looking forward to sharing our work in AI, 5G and vRAN with the industry, we regret not attending, but believe this is the right decision."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Oculus, Oculus Quest
Motorola Razr 2019 Is Durable, Company Claims as It Releases Own ‘Real Flip Test’ Video
Honor Magic Watch, Honor Band 5 Price in India Cut

Related Stories

Facebook Warns of Hit to Oculus Production From Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus Go Official With Triple Rear Cameras
  2. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  3. Vodafone Idea Users in Bengaluru Face Network Outage, Company Responds
  4. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued This Month, Xiaomi Reveals
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip Features, Box Contents Leaked
  6. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
  7. Nokia Phones Get VoWiFi Support in India: Full List
  8. Poco X2 or Realme X2: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  9. Realme C3 Review
  10. Google Play Store Removes 24 ‘Dangerous’ Apps With Millions of Downloads
#Latest Stories
  1. Multiple Software Errors Doomed Boeing Starliner Crew Capsule Test: NASA
  2. Xiaomi Growth Flat in Indian Smartphone Market, Realme Shipments Spiked in 2019: IDC
  3. Honor Magic Watch, Honor Band 5 Price in India Cut
  4. Facebook Warns of Hit to Oculus Production From Coronavirus
  5. Motorola Razr 2019 Is Durable, Company Claims as It Releases Own ‘Real Flip Test’ Video
  6. Facebook, Twitter Refuse to Take Down Edited Nancy Pelosi Video
  7. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued in February, Xiaomi's Lu Weibing Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip Leaks Tip Price, Specifications, Retail Package, and More
  9. Mi 10 Launch Date Set for February 13, Xiaomi Confirms, Mi 10 Pro Likely to Debut Alongside
  10. Twitter Experiences Global Outage, Leaving Thousands Unable to Tweet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.