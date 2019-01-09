Garmin at CES 2019 announced its first LTE-enabled smartwatch. The company, a leading player in the field of navigation devices and GPS sports watches, partnered with the US-based telecom operator Verizon Wireless for this launch. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music is the first LTE-enabled smartwatch from Garmin. In case you're wondering who this is for, if you work out outdoors and don't want to carry your phone with you all the time, then an LTE smartwatch could be very useful. As its name suggests, you can listen to music on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music via Bluetooth headphones and on its LTE variant, you can also make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and track all of your workouts.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music has three variants — LTE (with music), Music (without LTE), and a standard one (without LTE or music). This might sound confusing but it's actually quite simple in the world of running watches where at times there are five or six such variants with different combinations of features.

Garmin's Vivoactive 3 Music LTE variant is listed on the Garmin website without a price and with an estimated availability date in the US of five to eight weeks from now. Vivoactive 3 Music (without LTE) is currently available at Rs. 27,990 in India and the Vivoactive 3 (without music or LTE) costs Rs. 24,990.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music LTE lets you store up to 500 songs, according to Garmin, but the company doesn't reveal how much storage the watch has on the store listing page. It's important to note that Bluetooth headphones are not bundled in the box, you have to buy those separately as is the case with pretty much every smartwatch.

The Vivoactive 3 Music LTE supports tracking lots of workouts, which includes running, swimming, strength training, and more. You can even measure your VO2 max levels via this watch and Garmin says has a battery life of up to seven days in smartwatch mode, 13 hours on GPS mode, five hours on GPS with music.

This smartwatch can be paired with Android and iOS via a companion app. As far as the LTE features go, the Vivoactive Music 3 LTE supports LiveTrack, which means that you can let your friends and family track your location at certain times so they know you are safe.

At the moment, there is no word on India price or availability of the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music LTE.