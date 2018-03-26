Japanese watch giant Casio has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, the limited edition Casio WSD-F20SC, which is an upgrade to the Casio WSD-F20 launched at CES last year. Only 700 units of the smartwatch are said to be made available for purchase worldwide starting late June. Pricing and availability have not been revealed by the company yet. Accessories in the box will include an AC adapter and a charger cable.

Casio WSD-F20SC specifications

The smartwatch runs Android Wear 2.0/ Wear OS out-of-the-box. It sports a 1.32-inch (320x300 pixels) TFT LCD and monochrome LCD dual layer display with anti-fouling coating. The wearable has connectivity options including Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GLONASS, and GPS. Sensors on the smartwatch include pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass. Casio's WSD-F20SC comes with MIL-STD-810G rating, and water resistance up to 50 metres.

Casio's latest limited edition smartwatch is compatible with Android smartphones running Android 4.3 or later and iPhones running iOS 9.0 or later. iOS handsets are expected to get limited functionality. Dimensions of the case are 61.7x57.7x15.3mm and weight is 124 grams (including wristband).

Casio WSD-F20SC features

The WSD-F20SC smartwatch sports a band built with metal-reinforced urethane H-links that combine fine-resin connectors to create a lightweight solution. Side buttons on the watch are ion-plated and IP-treated to offer a certain level of wear resistance. Further, theglass on the watch is made of sapphire crystal and the back is said to be constructed with "robust forged stainless steel".

The Casio WSD-F20, launched back at CES 2017, is part of Casio's Pro Trek lineup and was priced initially at $500 (roughly Rs. 32,500). Both smartwatches have similar specifications including the ability to download offline maps using Color Maps.