Casio WSD-F20A Smartwatch With Wear OS, Water-Resistant Body Launched

Japanese watch maker Casio recently announced the launch of its WSD-F20A smartwatch. The wearable comes in a single Indigo Blue colour and has bundled accessories including AC adapter and a proprietary charger cable. The smartwatch is expected to witness a release on May 1, 2018. As for pricing, the Casio WSD-F20A will set buyers back by $399 (roughly Rs. 26,000).

Casio WSD-F20A specifications

The Casio WSD-F20A runs Android Wear 2.0/ Wear OS out-of-the-box. It sports a 1.32-inch dual layer TFT LCD and monochrome LCD with a resolution of 320x300 pixels. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.1 (low energy), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GLONASS, and GPS. The wearable also comes with support for offline Color Maps.

Water resistance on the Casio WSD-F20A is claimed to be 50 metres, and it also has MIL-STD-810G standard approval alongside low temperature resistance up to -10 degrees celsius. Sensors on the smartwatch include accelerometer, air pressure sensor, altitude sensor, compass, and gyroscope. Dimensions of the wearable are 61.7x57.7x15.3mm and weight is 90 grams (including wristband). As for charging, it sports a magnetic charging terminal that utilises about 2 hours for a single full charge at room temperature. According to Casio, when in Timepiece mode, battery life on the WSD-F20A is said to last more than a month on a single charge.

The Casio WSD-F20A is compatible with Android smartphones running Android 4.3 or later, and iPhone variants running iOS 9.0 or later (iPhone 5 and above). Limited functionality is available on iOS.

Late last month, Casio had unveiled the limited edition WSD-F20SC smartwatch of which only 700 units are said to be up for grabs once it goes on sale in late June this year. This wearable has similar specifications when compared with the WSD-F20A. Additionally, the Casio WSD-F20 was also showcased at CES 2018 as part of the company's extensive Pro Trek smartwatch lineup.