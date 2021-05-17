Technology News
Casio GBA900 G-Shock Fitness Tracking Watch with Accelerometer, Bluetooth Connectivity Launched

Casio G-Shock GBA900 is priced at $130 (roughly Rs. 9,500) in the US.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 May 2021 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Casio

Casio G-Shock GBA900 is one of the cheapest fitness watches by the Japanese brand

Highlights
  • Casio G-Shock GBA900 offers an analogue and digital display
  • Fitness data can be tracked using G-Shock Move app
  • G-Shock GBA900 is available through Casio’s website and offline stores

Casio G-Shock GBA900, the latest fitness-focused watch in the company's G-Shock Move lineup, was launched late last week. The new G-Shock watch from Casio is also one of its cheapest fitness-tracking band. The Casio GBA900 has a mix of analogue and digital display and is a successor to the Casio's GBD100 fitness tracking watch from G-Shock. The GBA900 helps track the running speed, distance, pace, and calorie consumption through its accelerometer and Bluetooth compatibility. The fitness watch is currently releasing in the US and there is no information when it will reach the Indian market.

Casio G-Shock GBA900 price, availability

The Casio G-Shock GBA900 is priced at $130 (roughly Rs. 9,500). It was launched on and has been made available for pre-orders from May 13. The fitness watch will be available to purchase from May 19. The G-Shock GBA900 fitness watch can be purchased from select G-Shock stores, the G-Shock SOHO store in New York City, and the G-Shock website. It is available in Black or White colour options.

Casio G-Shock GBA900 specifications

The new fitness watch from Casio is the latest and one of the cheapest offerings in Casio's Move lineup of fitness watches. As mentioned, it comes equipped with an accelerometer and is Bluetooth compatible that can measure running speed, distance, pace, and calorie consumption of the user. The GBA900 can automatically record daily movements and other parameters using the Bluetooth connectivity and through Casio's G-Shock Move app.

The G-Shock GBA900 features shock resistance, 200-metre water resistance, a 24-month battery life, 1/100 sec stopwatch with Lap Memory 45, Countdown/ Interval Timer, 5 Daily Alarms, Full Auto Calendar, and World Time with 31 time zones.

Design-wise it sports a round dial with an analogue as well as an LCD display. The analogue display solely displays the time while the LCD display provides other essential information. The lugs feature ventilation ports and the G-Shock GBA900 features soft urethane wristbands with multiple holes for better comfort.

Comments

Further reading: Casio, G-Shock, Casio G-Shock GBA900, G-Shock Move App, Fitness Watch
Satvik Khare
