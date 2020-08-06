Technology News
Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Sensor, 200m Water Resistance Launched in India

G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 smartwatch has been introduced as a part of the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 August 2020 17:09 IST
G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 comes with a vibration notification function

Highlights
  • G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 is priced at Rs. 39,995 in India
  • The smartwatch is shock-resistant and has a rugged exterior
  • G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 is on sale via Amazon India

G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 watch has been launched by Casio in India. The smartwatch comes with built-in GPS, five sensor functions, and both solar and USB charging. The device is a part of the Amazon Prime Day launches and has been introduced during the first day of sale. It features an optical sensor to measure the heart rate. The G-Shock range is known for its rugged exterior, and G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 watch has a shock-resistant structure that prevents direct shock to the glass and buttons. The watch uses a waterproof charging terminal that delivers 200m water resistance.

G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 price in India, sale offers

The G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 is priced at Rs. 39,995 in India. It is available in White and Black bands, and it is already up for sale via the CasioIndiaShop website and Amazon. Sale offers on Amazon include 10 percent instant discount (maximum Rs. 1,500) for Prime members on HDFC Bank credit card, and debit/credit card EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI options available on select cards as well.

G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 features

In terms of design, the G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 watch has a circular dial with multiple buttons on the sides. As mentioned, the device comes with a heart rate sensor, and also offers VO2 max measurement — that essentially uses heart rate and running speed to calculate the maximum consumable oxygen uptake per kilogram of bodyweight in one minute. There's a built-in miniature sensor that takes measurements of compass bearing, altitude, barometric pressure, and temperature. The additional acceleration sensor measures step count and distance travel. There's built-in GPS functionality for better measurement and a vibration notification function allows for users to get alerts regarding Bluetooth-connected smartphone calls, emails, and messages.

The G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 has an HD memory-in-pixel (MIP) LCD display with high-contrast and large non-slip buttons for better operation. There's a curved back cover that carefully considers the back of the hand, and it has a soft urethane band for comfort. The watch supports solar-powered charging for daily use. Through solar charging, the watch is able to operate in Time Mode that only allows step measurement and notifications functions.

Apart from this, the device can be charged via a USB port at the back. The company notes that 2.5 hours of charging can allow the watch to last for up to 14 hours. As mentioned, the G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 supports 20-bar water resistance and can survive 200m under water.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
