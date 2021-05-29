Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, and Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo smartwatch models have been announced. Bugatti has teamed up with VIITA to develop these three models that are named after its hypercars Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Bugatti La Voiture Noire, and Bugatti Divo. The smartwatch models offer 90 different sports modes, blood oxygen monitoring, and GPS tracking. The software has been developed by VIITA and the hardware consists of over 1,000 individual parts.

Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, Ceramique Edition One Divo price

Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, and Ceramique Edition One Divo are priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 79,400). They are available for pre-orders/ backing via Kickstarter and the campaign will end on June 26.

Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, Ceramique Edition One Divo specifications, features

All three Bugatti smartwatch models have the same specifications but differ in design. All three models feature round AMOLED touchscreen displays that have 390x390 pixel resolution. The housing is made from sapphire glass. They have a claimed battery life of up to 14 days thanks to the 445mAh battery capacity. The smartwatch models are offered with two straps — a silicone and a titanium one.

Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, and Ceramique Edition One Divo feature dual sensors that measures both heart rate and heart rate variability. The smartwatch models come with VO2 Max sensor, 90 sports modes, 10 ATM water resistance, step and calorie recording, regeneration status, stress measurement, sleep tracking, and more. They come with GPS connectivity, activity tracking, altitude measurement, among other features.

The Bugatti Dashboard app available on Android and iOS records all health data, activity tracking, map of activity, shows training report, and more. Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, and Ceramique Edition One Divo support iOS 13.0 and Android 7.0. They have two buttons on the right side.