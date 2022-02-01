Technology News
Budget 2022: Customs Duty Rates Being Calibrated to Strengthen Domestic Manufacturing of Wearables

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that electronic manufacturing has been growing rapidly in India.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 February 2022 14:27 IST
Budget 2022: Customs Duty Rates Being Calibrated to Strengthen Domestic Manufacturing of Wearables

Customs duty rates are being calibrated to facilitate domestic manufacturing of products like wearables

Highlights
  • Sitharaman said duty concessions are also being given on certain items
  • She said duty concessions are also being given to parts of transformer
  • This is to enable domestic manufacturing of high-growth electronic items

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said customs duty rates are being calibrated to provide a graded rate structure to facilitate domestic manufacturing of products like wearables and electronic smart meters.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, Sitharaman said duty concessions are also being given on certain items to enable domestic manufacturing of high-growth electronic goods.

The finance minister noted that electronic manufacturing has been growing rapidly.

"Customs duty rates are being calibrated to provide a graded rate structure to facilitate domestic manufacturing of wearable devices, hearable devices and electronic smart meters," she added.

She said duty concessions are also being given to parts of transformer of mobile phone chargers, camera lens of mobile camera module, and certain other items.

"This will enable domestic manufacturing of high-growth electronic items," she added. 

Further reading: Union Budget 2022, Budget 2022, Union Budget, Budget, Wearables, Customs duty
Budget 2022: Customs Duty Rates Being Calibrated to Strengthen Domestic Manufacturing of Wearables
