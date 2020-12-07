Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999

Boat Watch Enigma smartwatch will launch in India on December 9. The wearable is being teased on Amazon India, and its pricing and key feature have also been revealed ahead of the formal launch. The Boat Watch Enigma is to feature a squarish coloured display with touchscreen support. It comes with a single button on the right edge and a silicon strap. The wearable will have multiple sports modes for running, walking, climbing, riding, badminton, basketball, football, and table tennis.

Boat Watch Enigma price in India, launch details

The new Boat Watch Enigma wearable is being teased on Amazon India, confirming availability. It is listed to be priced at Rs. 2,999 in India and the launch is confirmed to be on December 9. It is confirmed to come in Light Grey and Dark Grey strap options at the least.

Boat Watch Enigma features

Amazon India has listed key features of the Boat Watch Enigma and it is teased to feature a 1.54-inch touchscreen colour display. It is said to come with the ‘Always On' feature to keep the time displayed at all times, but the company warns that this will deplete battery faster.

The wearable will come with 24x7 automatic heart rate monitoring and SpO2 blood oxygen level monitoring. The wearable supports smart gesture controls like raising a hand to wake the watch, shaking wrist to click pictures, shaking wrist to change watch face, and long pressing the home screen to increase brightness.

The Boat Watch Enigma offers live weather forecast that also offers prediction for the next 15 days. There are music controls to play, pause, stop, and navigate tracks from the watch. It also offers guided meditative breathing to help lower rapid heart rate and decrease stress levels. It comes with a daily activity tracker to count steps, calories burnt, and distance walked, and the wearable has multiple sports modes for running, walking, climbing, riding, badminton, basketball, football, and table tennis.

The Boat Watch Enigma supports 2ATM water resistance which means it is safe for use for up to 30 metres under water. It also has an Eco Mode to help save battery and put to sleep all inactive apps. The wearable will offer notifications of calls, chats, emails, social media alerts, alarms, and even sedentary alerts.

