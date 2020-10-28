Technology News
loading

Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features and 9 Sports Modes Launched: Price, Features

The Boat Storm will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 from 12pm (noon) onwards on October 29.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 October 2020 14:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features and 9 Sports Modes Launched: Price, Features

Boat Storm has over 100 downloadable watch faces

Highlights
  • Boat has launched its first smartwatch with nine sports modes
  • Boat Storm can be purchased for Rs. 1,999 from 12pm onwards on October 29
  • Boat Storm has 24/7 heart rate and blood-oxygen monitoring features

Boat has launched its first smartwatch, Boat Storm, with 24/7 heart rate and blood-oxygen monitoring features. Boat Storm will be available for purchase from 12pm (noon) onwards on October 29 via Flipkart and Boat's website. The smartwatch features nine sports modes, over 100 downloadable watch faces, and has a metal body. As per Boat, the smartwatch is specially designed for those who perform high-intensity workouts and require precise health and fitness monitoring.

Boat Storm price in India

The Boat Storm will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 via Flipkart and Boat's website. It will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on October 29. It is available in black and blue colours, and has removable silicone straps.

Since this is an introductory offer, it means that the price of the smartwatch could go up soon. We've reached out to Boat for post-offer pricing details. As per both Flipkart and Boat's website, the original price of Boat Storm is Rs. 5,990, though that may not be the best indication.

Boat Storm specifications, features

The smartwatch by Boat features a 1.3-inch touch curved display. You can also customise the dial. After the launch, an OTA update will be available through which more than 100 downloadable watch faces will be available to use. The smartwatch has up to 10 days of battery life and 30 days of standby time, as per the company.

The Boat Storm has a 24/7 heart-rate monitor and an inbuilt SPO2 (real-time blood oxygen level) monitoring system. It also features a guided meditative breathing mode that guides on mindfulness and breath awareness, which the company says is in order to help lower your heart rate and decrease stress levels. The smartwatch has an inbuilt menstruation cycle tracker that can be used to record and predict menstrual and ovulation cycles.

The smartwatch features nine active sports modes that include running, walking, cycling, hiking, climbing, fitness, treadmill, yoga, and dynamic cycling. From the nine, you can select eight of them at one go. The Boat Storm has 5ATM water resistance, safe up to 50m underwater.

The Boat Storm has changeable silicone strap options that the company says are skin and sweat friendly, and provide a comfortable fit. It also has curated controls that allow you to use the watch to control your music, volume, tracks, and calls. There is an on-board Find My Phone feature as well as Smart Notifications that can be received directly on the smartwatch. You can also download the Boat ProGear app to control and customize the watch.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boat Storm, Boat Storm price, Boat Storm specifications
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Aarogya Setu Developer Details Not Furnished by MeitY, NIC, NeGD; CIC Summons CPIOs
Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features and 9 Sports Modes Launched: Price, Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  3. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  5. LG Wing With Swivel Screen, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  6. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  8. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  9. Vu Masterpiece TV With 85-Inch 4K HDR QLED Panel Launched in India
  10. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite US FCC Listing Reveals Square Design, Key Specifications
  2. Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Get Global Release; Come With Heart Rate Monitoring, Up to 38 Days Battery Life
  3. Windows 10 New Update Removes Adobe Flash Player from System: Workarounds to Reinstall
  4. Google Drive Will Open Now Office Files Directly in Editing Mode, Adds Enhanced Support for Workspace
  5. Apple Music Version 3.4 Released for Android With Autoplay Feature, Mobile Data Settings, and More
  6. Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne Reunite on Apple TV+ Comedy Series Platonic
  7. Google Pixel 5 Users Report Issues With Pixel Stand, No Fix in Sight
  8. Amazon’s Audible Expands Podcasts Business With 100,000 Free Shows to Take on Spotify, Apple Podcasts
  9. TCL 10 5G UW With Triple Rear Cameras Launched on Verizon Wireless
  10. Amazon Launches Its Shopping Website in Sweden
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com