Boat ProGear B20 Smart Band With 10-Day Battery Life, Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched

Boat ProGear B20 comes with tracking for 14 sports modes, along with a host of features.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 July 2020 17:19 IST
Boat ProGear B20 is available in three colours

Boat ProGear B20 is available in three colours

  • Boat ProGear B20 has been launched in India
  • It is priced at Rs. 1,799
  • Boat ProGear B20 has 10-day battery life and heart rate monitoring

Boat ProGear B20 smart band, the company's first attempt in the wearables space, has been launched. It boasts of features like real-time heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and notification alerts, along with other typical smart band features. The Boat ProGear B20 comes in three colour options and is IP68 water resistant. Boat claims a standby time of 10 to 15 days with the ProGear B20 and a battery life of up to 10 days. The screen of the Boat ProGear B20 protrudes out a bit from the body.

Boat ProGear B20 price in India

The ProGear B20 by Boat is priced at Rs. 1,799 and comes in three colour variants, namely Beige, Black, and Blue. It is available for purchase from Amazon.

Boat ProGear B20 specifications

The Boat ProGear B20 features a 0.96-inch touch-enabled coloured display and connects to your phone with the ProGear app using Bluetooth 4.0. It is IP68 water resistant and comes with a 90mAh battery that Boat claims can last up to 7-10 days with a standby time of 10 to 15 days. To charge the Boat ProGear B20, you just need to directly plug it into a USB port as it has a USB interface right on the body. It also has a claimed charging time of 1.5 hours.

The ProGear B20 has an activity tracker with 14 sports modes including running, hiking, biking, and treadmill. You can track your daily steps, calories burnt, sleep quality, and more with the smart band. It features real-time heart monitoring as well. You can be notified about messages or calls with the vibration alert feature present in the band. It also allows you to control your music, camera, and more.

The Boat ProGear B20 has stylish watch faces that show important information. It also has idle time alert, find a phone, wrist wake gesture, and guided meditative breathing feature.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Boat, Boat ProGear B20, Boat ProGear B20 price in India, Boat ProGear B20 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
