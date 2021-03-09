Boat Flash Watch smartwatch has launched in India adding to the company's growing portfolio of smart wearables. The Boat Flash Watch has a single button on the right side and is offered in three colour options. It comes with heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, as well as 10 sports modes. The Boat Flash Watch has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and sports a variety of watch faces to choose from.

Boat Flash Watch price in India

Boat Flash Watch is priced at Rs. 2,499 will be available for purchase from Boat website and Amazon today, March 9. Amazon is holding a flash sale for the smartwatch that starts at 12pm (noon). While the Boat website lists the smartwatch with a ‘Notify Me' option, it should become available to buy at the same time as the Amazon sale. The Boat Flash Watch is offered in Active Black, Electric Blue, and Vivid Red strap colours.

Boat Flash Watch specifications, features

Boat Flash Watch features a round 1.3-inch capacitive colour LCD touch display with one physical button on the right side. It has a metallic design with dual-tone silicone straps and the button seems to have a red strip on it regardless of the colour option you go with. The smartwatch uses Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with your smartphone.

The Boat Flash Watch packs a 200mAh battery that gives the smartwatch a claimed battery life of up to seven days. It can be charged in two hours, as per the company, and comes with a magnetic charger. You get a standby time of 15 to 20 days. In terms of tracking, the Boat Flash Watch has 10 sports modes including walking, running, cycling, basketball, and more, as well as 24x7 hear rate monitoring, sleep, and SpO2 monitoring built-in. It also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

Being a smartwatch, it can perform typical functions like media control, show phone notifications, alarms, reminders, camera control, and more. The smartwatch comes with six watch faces and weighs 33 grams.

