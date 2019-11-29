Technology News
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale 2019 on Amazon India: Get Up to 60 Percent Discounts on International Brands

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on Amazon India is live until Monday, December 2.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 14:29 IST
Amazon India has created a dedicated microsite to showcase its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale

Highlights
  • Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale brings discounts on tablets, speakers
  • Amazon India is offering brands such as Muzili, Tribit, and Huion
  • There are up to 50 percent discount on Bluetooth accessories

Amazon India has kicked off Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale today to offer up to 60 percent discount on international brands. To highlight some of the tempting deals, the online marketplace has created a dedicated site that highlights the discounted prices of Bluetooth headphones, wireless speakers, tablets, robotic vacuum cleaners, and smartwatches. Amazon is offering up to 50 percent discount on Tribit Bluetooth speakers, at least 15 percent discount on Huion tablets, up to 50 percent discount on Muzili Bluetooth accessories, and minimum 50 percent discount on robotic vacuum cleaners from Ecovacs.

As per the microsite created by Amazon India, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is live until Monday, December 2. It brings discounts to various products by international brands such as Akaso, Arbily, Ecovacs, Nibosi, Maittao, Muzili, Sojos, and Tribit among others. Customers are provided with Bluetooth speakers, headphones, smartwatches, and other gadgets that they can choose right from their couch.

Some of the top deals available during the Amazon sale include the Muzili VV1 Bluetooth wireless earbuds that come at Rs. 2,299, Muzili SC213 Bluetooth speaker at Rs. 1,699, Muzili i06 wireless earbuds at Rs. 2,699, Huion HS64 graphics drawing tablet at Rs. 3,499, Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth speaker at Rs. 1,999, Tribit StormBox Bluetooth speaker at Rs. 4,599, and Ecovacs Deebot 500 robot vacuum cleaner at Rs. 14,900.

The online marketplace has also listed the Hannspree Hanns.w J+ smart wrist band with Hindi language support at Rs. 4,160, SoundPeats Bluetooth magnetic wireless earbuds at Rs. 3,999, and Aukey 4.8A Dual USB car charger adapter at Rs. 448. Also, there are various mobile accessories from brands such as Tribit, Omoton, EKSA, and Neewer. Customers can also pick tablet and laptop accessories by brands such as Maittao, Oraimo, Doss, and OneAudio.

Similar to Amazon, smartphone vendors such as Realme and Xiaomi are hosting their Black Friday sales in India.

