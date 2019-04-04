Technology News

Beats PowerBeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds With 'Hey Siri' Support, 9-Hour Battery Life Launched

, 04 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Beats PowerBeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds With 'Hey Siri' Support, 9-Hour Battery Life Launched

Beats Powerbeats Pro come with Apple’s H1 chip and support “Hey Siri” commands.

Highlights

Beats Powerbeats Pro is priced at $249.95 (roughly Rs. 17,000)

The true wireless earbuds come in four colour options

Beats Powerbeats Pro is claimed to be water resistant

Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds have been launched by Apple's Beats division. Merely a few weeks after the launch of AirPods 2, the Beats Powerbeats Pro has made their debut as an alternative for folks who seek better audio output and more sports-oriented design than the new generation AirPods. The Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones are claimed to provide a battery life of 9 hours and are sweat and water resistant, complete with an ergonomic design that provides a more secure and comfortable fit at the same time.

The images of Beats Powerbeats Pro were recently spotted in iOS 12.2 prior to the official launch. The true wireless earbuds from Beats are priced at $249.95 (around Rs. 17,000) and their status is currently listed as “Coming soon” on the official BeatsbyDre website, but there is no official word on their market availability. The Beats Powerbeats Pro comes in Ivory, Black, Moss and Navy colours.

The new Beats wireless earbuds are claimed to provide better sound quality with superior noise isolation and come with support for Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. The Beats Powerbeats Pro comes equipped with Apple's H1 chip and comes with support for “Hey Siri” voice commands, a trait shared with the latest generation AirPods. The device is claimed to last 9 hours on a single charge and comes with a charging case that features a Lightning port. A major difference between the new Beats wearable and the AirPods 2 is that the Beats Powerbeats Pro's case does not support Qi wireless charging.

Talking about charging, the Fast Fuel Charging feature is claimed to provide 1.5 hours of playback time with just 5 minutes of charge. The Beats PowerBeats Pro also features volume and track controls on each earbud, which means users can choose to play music on either of the earbuds. Moreover, they also come with sensors that automatically play and pause the music playback when the earbuds are put on or taken off. There are no details available as of now regarding the internals of the Beats Powerbeats Pro such as the drivers and decibel figures among others.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
GameStop Plummets After Struggling Chain Delivers a Grim Forecast
Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today; Mi Fan Festival Kicks Off With Offers on Xiaomi Phones
Pricee
Beats PowerBeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds With 'Hey Siri' Support, 9-Hour Battery Life Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9N
TRENDING
  1. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
  2. Motorola P40 Power Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Joker, Starring Joaquin Phoenix
  4. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price, Specifications Leaked and New Teaser Released
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  7. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  9. WhatsApp Finally Lets You Control Who Can Add You to Groups
  10. PewDiePie Beats T-Series, Becomes Biggest YouTube Channel Again
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.