Technology News
loading

Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Helped Wearables Market Grow in Q1 2020 Amid COVID-19 Crisis: IDC

Apple took the biggest slice in the wearables segment with 29.3 percent market share and the company sold 2.12 crore wearable units.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 May 2020 14:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Helped Wearables Market Grow in Q1 2020 Amid COVID-19 Crisis: IDC

Apple sold a total of 2.12 crore wearables in Q1 2020

Highlights
  • Hearables segment grew by 68.3 percent during the first quarter
  • Xiaomi managed to sell 1.01 crore wearable units in last quarter
  • Fitbit sales saw a year-on-year decline of 26.1 percent

The wearables market saw a steady growth in the first quarter of 2020, with a 29.7 percent year-over-year increase, according to the latest research by International Data Corporation (IDC). The hearables segment, in particular, seemed to have not been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it grew 68.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Apple still takes the biggest slice in the wearables segment with 29.3 percent market share, and the company shipped 2.12 crore wearable units in total. This includes the Apple Watch lineup, the Beats range, and the AirPods lineup as well.

IDC says that a total of 7.26 crore wearable units were shipped during the first quarter of 2020, a huge increase from the 5.6 crore units shipped during the same period last year. Undeterred by the COVID-19 crisis, the wristband category grew 16.2 percent, whereas the hearables segment grew by 68.3 percent. Because of this increase, the research firm claims that the hearables segment now accounts for 54.9 percent of the global wearables market shipments.

As mentioned, Apple managed to take the top position once again in the wearables segment with 29.3 percent of the market share. Xiaomi took the second spot, having shipped 1.01 crore wearable devices in Q1 2020, raking in 14 percent of the market share. Samsung and Huawei grabbed in 11.9 percent and 11.1 percent of the market share, respectively.

Apple Dominated True Wireless Earbuds Shipments in India in 2019

Samsung's hearables business did very well and reportedly accounted for 74 percent of its total Q1 wearables 2020 shipments, up from 58.9 percent in Q1 2019. IDC notes that the company managed to ship 40 lakh units of the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ during the first quarter.

Mi Smart Band 4 Now Available via Flipkart in India

Huawei, on the other hand, managed to ship a total of 81 lakh units of wearables in the first quarter, and this includes units from its subsidiary Honor as well. Huawei, IDC notes, has been growing its footprint in Europe, Latin America, and the other Asian markets.

Fitbit saw a 26.1 percent decline in shipments Y-o-Y, and it managed to ship only 22 lakh wearable units in the first quarter. This is lower than the 29 lakh units it managed to ship in the first quarter of 2019. IDC explains that Fitbit faced supply issues for multiple weeks during the first quarter as its production was based in China.

Huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With 40-Day Battery Life Launching in India on June 3

Wearable brands like Garmin and Huami also managed to attain a healthy growth thanks to expansion in markets like US, Europe, and Asia, IDC claims.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, AirPods, Beats, Xiaomi, Samsung, Garmin, Fitbit, Huawei, Honor
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Places Public Interest Notice on US President Donald Trump’s Tweet for ‘Glorifying Violence’

Related Stories

Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Helped Wearables Market Grow in Q1 2020 Amid COVID-19 Crisis: IDC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok’s Rating Back to Normal as Google Removes Negative Reviews
  2. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  3. Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires
  4. Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava, C2 Tennen With Google Assistant Button Launched
  5. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  6. ACT Fibernet Increasing Broadband Plan Prices in Eight Cities
  7. In a First, Twitter Adds Warning to US President Donald Trump’s Tweet
  8. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch Launching in India Next Month
  9. Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 With Helio P22 SoC Launched in India
  10. Google Reportedly Eyeing 5 Percent Stake in Vodafone Idea
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Helped Wearables Market Grow in Q1 2020 Amid COVID-19 Crisis: IDC
  2. Twitter Places Public Interest Notice on US President Donald Trump’s Tweet for ‘Glorifying Violence’
  3. Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen With Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. ACT Fibernet Increasing Broadband Plan Prices in Eight Cities Starting June 1
  5. Vodafone Idea: Google Reportedly Eyeing Stake in Struggling Operator, Share Price Jumps 30 Percent
  6. Russian Agents Have Been Hacking Major Email Program: NSA
  7. Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 With 'Work-Life Balance' Feature, May 2020 Security Patch
  9. Trump Escalates War on Twitter, Social Media Protections
  10. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Development From Creators of the First Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com