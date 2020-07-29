Technology News
Apple May Be Working on 3D Audio Sound Technology for Rumoured Apple Glass, New Patent Suggests

The patent was granted by USPTO just a day ago, and it details how Apple looks to create 3D sound positioning by using the Head related transfer function (HRTF).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 July 2020 18:22 IST
Apple May Be Working on 3D Audio Sound Technology for Rumoured Apple Glass, New Patent Suggests

Photo Credit: YouTube/ FrontPageTech

Apple Glass is expected to launch in 2022

  • New patent suggests Apple working to create 3D sound for its AR glasses
  • Apple Glass is tipped to be priced at $499
  • The Apple Glass is expected to look like standard sunglasses

Apple Glass could come with 3D audio, a report suggests based on patents granted to the company. Apple has been granted a new patent that could enable 3D audio on its rumoured work in progress Apple Glass. The 3D audio functionality will essentially create position-based sound for the AR content, creating a more life-like experience for the end user. The patent is titled, “Head related transfer function selection for binaural sound reproduction," Apple is working on reproducing audio that is able to elevate the illusion created by AR video to make it a more life-like experience.

The patent was granted by USPTO just a day ago, and it details how Apple looks to create 3D sound positioning by using the Head related transfer function (HRTF). With the help of acoustic filters, this functionality will be able to create the illusion of transmitting sound from a far-off place in the environment to the ear. For instance, sound coming from far away will be muffled and low-toned, whereas audio coming in from behind the user will have a different pitch altogether.

The patent says that HRTFs vary from each person based on their experiences and spatial hearing expectations, and it is impractical to create an accurate dataset of HRTFs. However, a generic HRTF can be created based on average age group, gender, race, and even height. A binaural sound is then created using digital signal processing algorithm and an average HRTF, and this sound is played through the headphones.

This invention was created by Darius A. Satongar, Jonathan D. Sheaffer, Martin E. Johnson, and Peter V. Jupin, the Apple patent listing suggests. This 3D audio simulation may be integrated into the rumoured Apple Glass headset that has been in the works for a while now. Apple files a host of patents, and it necessarily does not mean that this feature will be integrated into one of the tech giant's products in the future. It is only natural for big companies to patent something even at the ideation stage, and this patent, just like many other, may not culminate into anything.

Past leaks suggest that Apple Glass AR headset may launch in 2022. The price is expected to be at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,300), and the design may be similar to what a standard sunglass looks like.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Glass, AR Headset, 3D Audio, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
