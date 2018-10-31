NDTV Gadgets360.com

watchOS 5.1 Update Rollout Suspended After Reports of 'Bricked' Apple Watch Series 4 Units

, 31 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
watchOS 5.1 Update Rollout Suspended After Reports of 'Bricked' Apple Watch Series 4 Units

Apple is expected to release a fix for watchOS 5.1 soon

Highlights

  • watchOS 5.1 was released on Tuesday
  • Some users are reporting that their Series 4 units are bricking
  • Apple has suspended the update for the time being

Apple just announced its latest MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iPad Pro models at an event held in New York on Tuesday. With the launch of its latest premium iPad Pro tablet series, Apple also released its latest iOS 12.1 and watchOS 5.1 software updates. The latter, however, seems to have not been received well as several users are reporting that their Apple Watch Series 4 units have seemingly been “bricked” after installing the update. Apple has currently suspended the update and is working on a fix to roll out watchOS 5.1 to all eligible Apple Watch models soon.

First spotted by the folks over at 9to5Mac, this issue has been reported by multiple users on platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Within hours of the release, one user took to Reddit to post a photo of their Apple Watch Series 4 that shows the Apple logo and has seemingly not waken up since installing the update. This post attracted dozens of other users who report the same issue on different configurations of the wearable. Restarting the smartwatch does not appear to help the plagued users.

In a statement to CNET, Apple responded, “Due to a small number of Apple Watch customers experiencing an issue while installing watchOS 5.1 today, we've pulled back the software update as a precaution. Any customers impacted should contact AppleCare, but no action is required if the update installed successfully. We are working on a fix for an upcoming software update.”

While no clear timelines have been given, we can expect the fix to arrive in the next week or so considering how swift Apple usually is with these things. Despite that, pushing a considerably major software update has its consequences especially considering the wearable is one of the most popular in the world. That said, a number of users on social media have claimed that their units worked perfectly fine after the update leading us to believe that the bug is limited to a certain number of users.

As for what's new in watchOS 5.1, Apple brings support for fall detection, Group FaceTime audio, new emoji, refreshed watchfaces, and addresses certain issues. Bugs in the Walkie Talkie app and the Activity app have been fixed with this iteration of the software.

Apple on Tuesday also released its iOS 12.1 software update for eligible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models. The update brings with it support for Group FaceTime, real-time preview for Depth Control, 70 new emoji, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: watchOS, watchOS 5.1, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 4, iOS 12.1, Apple
Poco F1 to Get Android Pie and Android Q Updates, Confirms Jai Mani
Oppo R17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, 6.4-Inch Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Billion Capture Plus
watchOS 5.1 Update Rollout Suspended After Reports of 'Bricked' Apple Watch Series 4 Units
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 to Get Android Pie and Android Q Updates, Confirms Jai Mani
  2. OnePlus 6T Review
  3. OnePlus 6T Price in India, Launch Offers, Release Date Revealed
  4. Oppo R17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  5. Pixel, iPhone, or Galaxy: Which Phone Has the Best Camera in Business?
  6. New MacBook Air With 13.3-Inch Retina Display, Touch ID Launched
  7. Samsung's First 512GB microSD Card, Cheapest Wireless Charger Get Listed
  8. Asus ZenFone 6 Image Leak Tips Off-Centre Display Notch, Triple Cameras
  9. OnePlus 6T With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, 3,700mAh Battery Launched
  10. Realme 2 Pro OTA Update With Selfie Camera Optimisation to Rollout Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.