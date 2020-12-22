Technology News
Apple Shares Fix for Apple TV and Apple Watch ‘Pairing Canceled’ Issue With Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ launched last week with iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. Along with workout videos, it also shows fitness metrics from Apple Watch on the TV.

22 December 2020
Apple Shares Fix for Apple TV and Apple Watch ‘Pairing Canceled’ Issue With Apple Fitness+

Apple says that if this solution doesn’t solve the issue, contact support

Highlights
  • Apple says the issue is caused by Apple TV not being added to Home app
  • Apple Fitness+ shows studio-style workout videos
  • Apple Fitness+ users shared the issue on Reddit

Apple has shared a fix for users facing a “Pairing Canceled” issue when trying to connect their Apple Watch with Apple TV. Some users were experiencing this issue when trying to use Apple Fitness+ on Apple TV, which requires the Apple Watch to be connected with the Apple TV. Apple says the issue is related to Apple TV not being added to the Home app, and has provided a solution for the same on its support page.

Some Apple TV users shared on Reddit that they were facing issues when trying to use Apple Fitness+ on their Apple TV. This required the Apple TV to be paired with an Apple Watch so that workout stats can be seen on the TV. However, some users were getting a “Pairing Canceled” error while connecting their Apple Watch to the Apple TV, which prevented them from using Apple Fitness+. Apple has shared a solution on its support page for this and, according to the company, the problem is related to the Apple TV not being added to the Home app.

As per Apple, you can add Apple TV to the Home app by going to Settings > AirPlay and HomeKit on your Apple TV. You should see “1" in a red badge next to AirPlay and HomeKit, if you do, select Finish Home Set Up. Then, hold your unlocked iPhone close to the Apple TV to add it to Home app. In case your Apple TV is already added to Home app and you don't see a red badge in AirPlay and HomeKit, but are still getting the “Pairing Canceled” error, you will need to get in touch with Apple support.

Apple officially launched Apple Fitness+ last week with iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. It is a new fitness service that includes studio-style workout videos that can be watched on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. It also shows fitness metrics from Apple Watch (Series 3 and later) on the TV including average heart rate, calories burned, and more.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Apple, Apple TV, Apple Fitness Plus, Apple Watch
