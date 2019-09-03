Technology News
loading

Apple Watch to Get Sleep Tracking Feature, May Be Announced Next Week: Report

Apple is hosting a press event on September 10, where it is expected to unveil 2019 iPhone lineup as well as a revised Apple Watch.

By | Updated: 3 September 2019 12:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch to Get Sleep Tracking Feature, May Be Announced Next Week: Report
Highlights
  • Heart rate, motion, and noise will be used to monitor sleep quality
  • Do Not Disturb will be enabled automatically when the user goes to bed
  • Sleep tracking has been available via a variety of third-party apps

Apple is reportedly working on a sleep tracking feature called 'Time in Bed tracking' for its new range of Apple Watch wearables. The new feature will give users the option to wear the Apple Watch in their sleep and if they do, data such as heart rate, motion, and noise, will be used to monitor the sleep quality, news portal 9to5Mac reported on Monday.

“When wearing the Watch during bedtime, if the user wakes up and starts their day before their alarm goes off, it will automatically turn off the alarm, 9to5Mac writes. “The alarm will also play only on Apple Watch, using the iPhone as a backup. There will also be an option to use a silent alarm that only vibrates the Apple Watch. The new bedtime system will enable Do Not Disturb automatically when the user goes to bed. There will also be a new complication available for sleep tracking.”

Sleep tracking has been available via a variety of third-party apps but Apple has never provided its own sleep tracking feature.

The Cupertino-based company is expected to launch the new feature as early as next week when the company is expected to announce new iPhones along with Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple Watch Series 5 model is expected to use OLED screens supplied by Japan Display, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Kuo, Japan Display would gradually increase its proportion of OLED display orders for the Apple Watch, starting with 15-20 per cent of orders in 2019 and reaching 70-80 per cent in 2021.

He believes that Apple would also gradually increase the proportion of LG's supply of OLED displays for iPhone models and tap Chinese manufacturer BOE as an additional supplier, in a bid to diversify its supply chain.

Recently, Brazilian site iHelp BR spotted graphics hidden in the beta code of watchOS 6 that points to ceramic and titanium casings, quite possibly for the Apple Watch 5, alongside stainless steel for the Apple Watch 4. 

Meanwhile, Apple has launched a new screen replacement programme for aluminium models of the Apple Watch Series 2 and 3. According to Apple, under very rare circumstances a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminium models of a Watch Series 2 or 3. The crack might develop on one side and continue around the screen, the company said on Friday.

The new screen replacement programme covers a specific type of screen cracking in models sold between September 2016 and September 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch
The Family Man Teaser Trailer Offers a Peek at Amazon’s Next Indian Series
Honor Smartphones
Apple Watch to Get Sleep Tracking Feature, May Be Announced Next Week: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  3. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  4. Motorola One Action Now Available via Open Sales in India
  5. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  6. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  7. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram
  8. OnePlus TV to Have Eight Speakers With 50W Output, Dolby Atmos Support
  9. Watch the First Teaser for The Family Man, Amazon’s Next Indian Series
  10. Realme 5 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Realme.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch to Get Sleep Tracking Feature, May Be Announced Next Week: Report
  2. The Family Man Teaser Trailer Offers a Peek at Amazon’s Next Indian Series
  3. The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Unveils Manoj Bajpayee Poster, Trailer to Release Thursday
  4. Amazon Found Selling Unlicensed Cell Signal Boosters: Report
  5. Huawei Denies US Allegations of Technology Theft
  6. Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram
  8. Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Cardi B, T.I., Chance the Rapper Hip-Hop Reality Series
  9. OnePlus TV Will Sport 8 Speakers With 50W Output Combined, Dolby Atmos Support
  10. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.