Apple is reportedly working on a sleep tracking feature called 'Time in Bed tracking' for its new range of Apple Watch wearables. The new feature will give users the option to wear the Apple Watch in their sleep and if they do, data such as heart rate, motion, and noise, will be used to monitor the sleep quality, news portal 9to5Mac reported on Monday.

“When wearing the Watch during bedtime, if the user wakes up and starts their day before their alarm goes off, it will automatically turn off the alarm, 9to5Mac writes. “The alarm will also play only on Apple Watch, using the iPhone as a backup. There will also be an option to use a silent alarm that only vibrates the Apple Watch. The new bedtime system will enable Do Not Disturb automatically when the user goes to bed. There will also be a new complication available for sleep tracking.”

Sleep tracking has been available via a variety of third-party apps but Apple has never provided its own sleep tracking feature.

The Cupertino-based company is expected to launch the new feature as early as next week when the company is expected to announce new iPhones along with Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple Watch Series 5 model is expected to use OLED screens supplied by Japan Display, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Kuo, Japan Display would gradually increase its proportion of OLED display orders for the Apple Watch, starting with 15-20 per cent of orders in 2019 and reaching 70-80 per cent in 2021.

He believes that Apple would also gradually increase the proportion of LG's supply of OLED displays for iPhone models and tap Chinese manufacturer BOE as an additional supplier, in a bid to diversify its supply chain.

Recently, Brazilian site iHelp BR spotted graphics hidden in the beta code of watchOS 6 that points to ceramic and titanium casings, quite possibly for the Apple Watch 5, alongside stainless steel for the Apple Watch 4.

Meanwhile, Apple has launched a new screen replacement programme for aluminium models of the Apple Watch Series 2 and 3. According to Apple, under very rare circumstances a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminium models of a Watch Series 2 or 3. The crack might develop on one side and continue around the screen, the company said on Friday.

The new screen replacement programme covers a specific type of screen cracking in models sold between September 2016 and September 2019.