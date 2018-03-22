Apple is giving some cosmetic upgrades to the Apple Watch, with a series of new bands across all types, introducing some flashy colour options. The new bands include updates to the regular Apple Watch bands, its Nike lineup, as well as the company's Hermes line. The bands will be available to order later in March from Apple's website, Apple Stores, and other stores and carriers, the company noted.

For the Apple Watch, the Woven Nylon bands now include an updated stripe pattern and come in Black, Blue, Gray, and Pink colour options. Meanwhile, there are new colour options in the Sport Band, Sport Loop, and Classic Buckle as well. The Sport Band will come in Denim Blue, Lemonade, and Red Raspberry colours, while the Sport Loop will be available in Flash Light, Hot Pink, Marine Green, and Tahoe Blue. Also, the Classic Buckle will arrive in Spring Yellow, Electric Blue, and Soft Pink colour options.

Apple has noted that the Nike Sport Loop will now be sold separately in colours options that match with Nike's running shoes. Additionally, new colours options are available for the Nike Sport Band, which the company already sells separately. Nike Sport Loop will be available in Black/ Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/ Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog, and Pearl Pink. Also, the Nike Sport Band will come in Barely Rose/ Pearl Pink, Black/ White, and Cargo Khaki/ Black colour options.

When it comes to the Apple Watch Hermes, the Single Tour Rallye and Double Tour bands now display contrasting paint details. The 38mm Double Tour in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop and the 38mm Double Tour in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop. The same options are available for the 42mm Single Tour Rallye as well.

Notably, the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) will now include new 38mm and 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Cases with Black Sport Loop models and the Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) will include new 38mm and 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Cases with Midnight Fog Nike Sport Loop models.

In terms of pricing, when it comes to the Apple Watch, the new Sport Bands, Sport Loops and Woven Nylon Bands will all be available for $49 each (roughly Rs. 3,200). Also, the Classic Buckle will cost $149 (roughly Rs. 9,700). For the Apple Watch Nike+, prices are $49 for each Band or Loop. Finally, for the Apple Watch Hermes, prices start at $439 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the Single Tour and $489 (roughly Rs. 31,900) for the Double Tour.