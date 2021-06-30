Apple Watch International Collection Sport Loop bands have been launched that represent 22 different countries around the globe, along with matching watch faces that can be paired with the bands. The International Collection bands have 22 different Sport Loop bands, with a soft, breathable, and lightweight design, Apple says. The matching Stripes watch faces are available for the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch SE, and later.

Apple Watch Sport Loop bands price, availability

As per a press note by Apple, the Apple Watch Sport Loop bands are available in 40mm and 44mm sizes for $49 (roughly Rs 3,600) each. The International Collection Sport Loop bands are available representing countries including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the US.

Additionally, the downloadable Stripes watch face matching the band can be downloaded using an App Clip code on the band packaging. Customers can also download the faces from Apple's website, and also use Face Sharing to share with other Apple Watch users.

In related news, a recent report claimed that Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a larger battery than earlier models. It is being reported that this will be possible because the integrated S7 processor will take up less space. Reportedly, the smartwatch will also launch with a new design, and will be offered in new colour options. The report also says that the next edition of the wearable may not come with a blood glucose monitor, as it has been eported, and these sensors may be seen in the 2022 model of the Apple Watch instead.