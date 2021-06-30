Technology News
Apple Watch International Collection Sport Loop Bands, Stripes Faces Launched

Apple Watch Sport Loop bands and matching watch faces represent 22 nations around the world.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 June 2021 11:12 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch owners can download Stripes watch face from Apple’s website

Highlights
  • Stripes watch face can be downloaded using an App Clip code
  • Apple Watch Sport Loop bands are breathable and lightweight
  • They are price at $49 (roughly Rs. 3,600) each

Apple Watch International Collection Sport Loop bands have been launched that represent 22 different countries around the globe, along with matching watch faces that can be paired with the bands. The International Collection bands have 22 different Sport Loop bands, with a soft, breathable, and lightweight design, Apple says. The matching Stripes watch faces are available for the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch SE, and later.

Apple Watch Sport Loop bands price, availability

As per a press note by Apple, the Apple Watch Sport Loop bands are available in 40mm and 44mm sizes for $49 (roughly Rs 3,600) each. The International Collection Sport Loop bands are available representing countries including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the US.

Additionally, the downloadable Stripes watch face matching the band can be downloaded using an App Clip code on the band packaging. Customers can also download the faces from Apple's website, and also use Face Sharing to share with other Apple Watch users.

In related news, a recent report claimed that Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a larger battery than earlier models. It is being reported that this will be possible because the integrated S7 processor will take up less space. Reportedly, the smartwatch will also launch with a new design, and will be offered in new colour options. The report also says that the next edition of the wearable may not come with a blood glucose monitor, as it has been eported, and these sensors may be seen in the 2022 model of the Apple Watch instead.

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
