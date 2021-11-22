Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Series 8 CAD Render Leaked; Shows Unchanged Design, Dual Speaker Grilles

Apple Watch Series 8 may feature a Light Green colour option.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 22 November 2021 10:22 IST
Apple Watch Series 8 CAD Render Leaked; Shows Unchanged Design, Dual Speaker Grilles

Photo Credit: LeaksApplePro/ iDropNews

The only noticeable change is that Apple Watch Series 8 has a pair of speaker grilles instead of one

Highlights
  • The colour used is not a part of the leak
  • Leaks show Apple is recycling old design for its next-gen smartwatch
  • There's still a lot of time for the launch of Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 CAD render has been leaked, offering a glimpse at its design. This render has reportedly been created based on the images and CAD files received by a source from people familiar with the matter, and it tells us that Apple Watch Series 8 won't come with a design overhaul as expected.

As per a report by iDropNews, the only noticeable change is that Apple Watch Series 8 has a pair of speaker grilles instead of one.

It's also worth noting that the colour used is not a part of the leak, but the source claims to have seen Apple Watch Series 8 in a Light Green shade, similar to iPad Air.

While the leaks show that Apple is recycling old design for its next-gen smartwatch, rumours have it that the tech giant will make up for it by introducing new features.

That said, there's still a lot of time for the launch of Apple Watch Series 8, and it remains to be seen if Apple will surprise us with a different design at the event as it did with Apple Watch Series 7, which was expected to flaunt flat edges instead of curved ones seen on previous models.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Accurate fitness tracking
  • Decent battery life
  • Crisp display
  • IP6X dust, and 50m water resistant
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent sleep tracking
  • No fast charging support in India
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular review
Display Size 41mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8
Amazon India Executives Charged by Police in Alleged Marijuana Smuggling Case

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 8 CAD Render Leaked; Shows Unchanged Design, Dual Speaker Grilles
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Apple Watch Series 8 CAD Render Leaked: Check It Out
  3. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Reno 7 Image Leaked
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Vivo Y76 5G to Launch on November 23, Triple Rear Cameras Teased
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Plunge as Crypto Market Drops Sharply
  9. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  10. The Best PS4, PS5 Deals in the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Momentum Faces Resistance, Bitcoin and Ether Values See Slowdown
  2. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India Under a Different Name, Spotted as OnePlus RT on Google Listings
  3. El Salvador Plans First Tax-Free 'Bitcoin City', Backed by Bitcoin Bonds
  4. Airtel Prepaid Pack Price Increase by Up to Rs. 501 From November 26: All Details
  5. Apple Watch Series 8 CAD Render Leaked; Shows Unchanged Design, Dual Speaker Grilles
  6. Amazon India Executives Charged by Police in Alleged Marijuana Smuggling Case
  7. GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition Developer Issues Apology, Announces Update With Fixes
  8. Moto G Stylus (2022), Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto Austin Official-Looking Renders Surface Online
  9. CoWIN Now Showing Fully/ Partially Vaccinated Badges, Platform Made Available Globally as Open-Source Software
  10. Vivo V23e 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings, Could Come With MediaTek Dimensity 810
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com