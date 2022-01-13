Technology News
Apple Watch users will no longer be able to use the Uber app to book rides.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2022 13:44 IST
Apple Watch Series 8 Temperature monitoring could bring fertility tracking and better sleep tracking

Highlights
  • Apple Watch blood temperature monitoring was expected to arrive in 2022
  • Glucose and blood pressure monitoring features may take years to arrive
  • Uber is asking Apple Watch users to book rides using their iPhone

Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to arrive later this year, as an update to the company's Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch. The Cupertino company was previously believed to be working on adding support for measuring body temperature in its upcoming Watch Series 8 smartwatch, according to reports. However, a recent newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the body temperature feature will not make it to this year's Apple Watch Series 8. Meanwhile, support for checking blood glucose levels and monitoring blood pressure levels is expected to arrive in later generations of Apple's smartwatch.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman stated that users should not expect body temperature sensing, along with blood glucose and blood pressure tracking on the successor to the Apple Watch Series 7. “Body temperature was on this year's roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn't be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn't land until later in the second half of the decade,” Gurman notes in the newsletter.

Gurman was not the only one to predict that Apple would bring body temperature monitoring to the Apple Watch Series 8 last year. Apple market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggested that Apple was working on a temperature monitoring feature, while the Wall Street Journal, which also predicts upcoming Apple features, had hinted that Apple could add the feature in the next smartwatch generation. Temperature monitoring could be used for better sleep monitoring, as well as for fertility tracking, as suggested by the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Apple Watch owners will no longer be able to book Uber rides from the watchOS app, which was first launched in 2015, according to a report by MacRumors. The company appears to have dropped support for the app last month, and users are shown a message asking them to switch to the Uber mobile app on their iPhone. However, the app itself was still listed on the App Store at the time of publishing this story. The company's support page has now been updated to state that the Apple Watch app is no longer supported.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch, Apple, Apple Watch Temperature, Apple Watch Blood Glucose, Apple Watch Blod Pressure, watchOS, Uber, Uber watchOS, Uber Apple Watch
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally, India Came Third: Report

