Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Apple Watch Series 7 Shipments to Begin Late September, Apple Watch Series 8 May Include Body Temperature Measurement: Ming Chi Kuo

Apple Watch Series 7 Shipments to Begin Late-September, Apple Watch Series 8 May Include Body Temperature Measurement: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple Watch Series 7 saw production issues due to the rumoured new display design.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 September 2021 17:28 IST
Apple Watch Series 7 Shipments to Begin Late-September, Apple Watch Series 8 May Include Body Temperature Measurement: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to launch on September 14

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 7 production delay is attributed to new suppliers
  • LG Display, Young Poong, and Jabil are new OLED display suppliers
  • Apple Watch Series 8 may include new health management features

Apple Watch Series 7 is reported to have averted a delay in shipments, and Apple is expected to begin shipments in late-September. The wearable is scheduled to be announced at the Apple event on September 14. Just a few days ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported of production delays and said that the wearable will be announced at the event but “there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities.” However, TF Securities chief analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that production issues have now been resolved and mass production is said to begin mid-September, with sale expected to commence by the end of this month.

Kuo, in his latest investor note accessed by MacRumors, says, “The production issue of the Apple Watch 7 is mainly related to the panel side. However, it has been resolved, and mass production of panel modules will begin in mid-September.” The analyst claims that Apple Watch Series 7 had to go through more production processes than previous models because of a "dramatic" change in the design. The display is expected to have a flat-edge design similar to that of iPhone 12 and iPad Pro.

In addition, Kuo says that the display uses a new contact design instead of the old cable design, and requires a low injection pressure overmolding (LIPO) process for the first time. Apple is also sourcing OLED displays from new suppliers like LG Display, Young Poong, and Jabil. These suppliers along with the new complicated contact design are reported to have contributed to the delays.

However, Kuo claims that Apple has solved the panel module reliability issues. “We expect Jabil to start mass production of Apple Watch 7 panel modules in mid-September.” The analyst predicts that the shipments will likely begin by the end of this month.

In his investor note, Kuo also offered details about next year's Apple Watch Series 8. The wearable is expected to offer new health management features, including body temperature measurement. Body temperature is an essential parameter to detect fever and usually a thermometer is used for this purpose. Even the AirPods of the future are reported to come with health management functions. Kuo did not go into detail on what these rumoured upcoming features might be. Kuo says that Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision will be the "largest beneficiary" of Apple's health management hardware products.

For now, all eyes are on Apple's California Streaming event on Tuesday, September 14. The tech giant is largely reported to launch the new iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 at the event.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple, AirPods
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in October, Renders Leak Design Details

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 7 Shipments to Begin Late-September, Apple Watch Series 8 May Include Body Temperature Measurement: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  2. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  3. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  4. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  5. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. iPhone 13 Launch Event Set for September 14: How to Watch, What to Expect
  7. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched
  10. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 Shipments to Begin Late-September, Apple Watch Series 8 May Include Body Temperature Measurement: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Do Aliens Exist? Here’s What a NASA Scientist Has to Say About It
  3. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in October, Renders Leak Design Details
  4. Mars Rocks Collected by NASA’s Perseverance Boost Case for Ancient Life
  5. OpenAI Shuts Down Chatbot Project By Indie Developer To Prevent 'Possible Misuse'
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition With Windows 10 Pro Launched
  7. iPhone 13 Launch Event Set for September 14: How to Watch, What to Expect
  8. Bitcoin Doesn't Make a Great Deal of Sense: Billionaire Investor Lee Cooperman
  9. Stablecoin cryptocurrency said to be discussed within US treasury, financial industry
  10. Apple Music Uses Shazam Tool to Identify, Compensate Artists in DJ Mixes: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com