Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped to Be Completely Redesigned With Flat Edges, Multiple Colour Options

Apple Watch Series 7 is rumoured to have a green colour option that could be similar to that of AirPods Max.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 May 2021 14:10 IST
Photo Credit: Jon Prosser/ Ian Zelbo

Apple Watch Series 7 may come in an all-new design to appeal existing Apple Watch users

  • Apple Watch Series 7 redesign has been reported by tipster Jon Prosser
  • The new Apple Watch model may have a flat-edged design
  • Apple Watch Series 7 may come with smaller edges

Apple Watch Series 7 is rumoured to come with a redesign and feature flat edges similar to the iPhone 12 series. The new model could also be in testing in multiple colour options, including a special green shade. Some renders suggesting the changes in the Apple Watch Series 7 design over the existing models have also surfaced online, hinting at what the Cupertino company could unveil sometime later this year. The last redesigning was considered in the Apple Watch family back in September 2018 — with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 4.

Tipster Jon Prosser has shared the purported details about Apple Watch Series 7. He said in a video posted on his YouTube account that he has brought some renders to suggest the design of the new Apple Watch on the basis of the real images and CAD file he sourced from people familiar with the development. The renders are, however, created by concept artist Ian Zelbo.

One of the major changes that Prosser has suggested is flat edges on Apple Watch Series 7. He suggested that the screen sizes on the new Apple Watch may just be similar to what we had on the Apple Watch Series 6. However, he did mention that Apple even tested some smaller bezels and larger display areas.

Apple is said to be experimenting with multiple colour options for the Apple Watch Series 7. One of the most distinctive colours could be a green hue that is expected to be similar to the green colour option available on the AirPods Max.

apple watch series 7 green image jon processer ian zelbo Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 may come in a green colour option
Photo Credit: Jon Prosser/ Ian Zelbo

 

Prosser said that he did not receive any codename details, thus the leaked model could just be the Apple Watch Series 8 and not the Series 7. However, he also said that considering the recent reports, including the prediction made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a redesigned Apple Watch could be unveiled in 2021. Apple is likely to bring the Apple Watch Series 7 sometime in September this year.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
