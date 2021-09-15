Apple Watch Series 7 was launched at the company's “California streaming” event on Tuesday. The new Apple Watch model is the eighth iteration in the series of smartwatches launched by the Cupertino giant since its first generation in 2015. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes as a significant upgrade over last year's Series 6, including a major redesign. There are 1.7mm thin borders to maximise display area while barely changing the dimensions of the watch itself. The addition of the new design also enables the Apple Watch Series 7 to deliver the largest-ever display that comes in the 45 millimetres size variant. The Watch also comes in a smaller 41 millimetres option. Apple claims that using the new design, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers 20 percent more screen area than that of the Apple Watch Series 6, and 50 percent compared to the entry-level Series 3 model.

Apple Watch Series 7 price in India, availability details

The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS only will be available at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,400) in the US, whereas the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular option starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,800). It will be available in five brand new aluminum case colours, including Midnight, Starlight, Green, and a New Blue and (PRODUCT)RED.

Details about the India pricing and availability of the Apple Watch Series 7 are yet to be announced, though Apple said that it would be available in the US later this fall.

The Apple Watch Series 6 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 40,900 for the GPS variant and Rs. 49,900 for the GPS + Cellular option. It debuted in the US with the same starting price of $399 that is available with the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 specifications, features

As an upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 6 that came in 40mm and 44mm sizes, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm case options. Apple has retained its always-on Retina display on the new Apple Watch that was available on the earlier models. However, there are improvements on the display are claimed to deliver up to 70 percent brighter results indoors than the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple has designed the display of the Apple Watch Series 7 with 20 percent more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm. The latter are 40 percent smaller than those on the Apple Watch Series 6.

The key USP of the Apple Watch product lineup is its health and fitness features. While Apple hasn't provided any significant additions on that front, you're getting most of the commonly available features to track your health and wellness while on the go. The Apple Watch Series 7 offers blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking using a built-in Blood Oxygen sensor. It is also capable of tracking heart rate using an electrical heart rate sensor that was first introduced on the Apple Watch Series 4 and also available on the last-generation model. The smartwatch can also detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can provide an electrocardiogram (ECG) report.

Apple Watch Series 7 includes all health and fitness features that were available on earlier models

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has provided watchOS 8 on the Apple Watch Series 7 out-of-the-box. The new operating system, which was unveiled at WWDC 2021 in June, comes preloaded with an upgraded Breathe app that is called Mindfulness to help enhance your wellness both physically and mentally.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is also capable of providing an enhanced sleep tracking, with features including sleeping respiration rate and sleep trends. Further, the new Apple Watch has two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — that animate dynamically on wrist raise.

With the larger display, the Apple Watch Series 7 also offers additional larger font sizes and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath to let users slide a finger to type.

Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a new QWERTY keyboard that includes QuickPath

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge. It is identical to the last year model. But nonetheless, Apple says that the new Apple Watch provides 33 percent faster charging.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with an IP6X-certified build that is meant for dust resistance. There is also the WR50 rating for water resistance. Moreover, the new Apple Watch is bundled with a Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable and supports all Apple Watch wristbands that are designed for earlier models.