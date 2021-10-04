Apple Watch Series 7 price in India has been suggested by Flipkart ahead of an official announcement. The latest Apple Watch model was unveiled last month, alongside the iPhone 13 series as well as the new iPad and iPad mini models. Unlike previous launches, Apple didn't reveal the pricing of the Apple Watch Series 7 at the time of its formal announcement. The listing on the Flipkart site suggests that the new Apple Watch model could be Rs. 1,000 higher than last year's Apple Watch Series 6. Separately, some purported real-world images of the Apple Watch Series 7 have surfaced online to showcase its design.

As noticed by tipster Ishan Agarwal, Flipkart has listed the Apple Watch Series 7 ahead of its official availability in India. The new Apple Watch will be available in both Aluminium and Stainless Steel options in the country and have GPS and Cellular variants.

Apple Watch Series 7 price in India

The Apple Watch Series 7 price in India will start at Rs. 41,900 for the GPS variant in 41mm size, according to Flipkart. The 45mm variant, on the other hand, is suggested to be available at Rs. 44,900. The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular version has been listed at Rs. 50,900 for the 41mm size and Rs. 53,900 for the 45mm model.

Flipkart has also listed the Stainless Steel options of the Apple Watch Series 7 that have GPS + Cellular connectivity. The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 in Stainless Steel casing will be priced at Rs. 69,900, whereas its 45mm counterpart will be available at Rs. 73,900. Customers will also get a Milanese Loop variant in the Stainless Steel casing at an additional charge of Rs. 4,000, the e-commerce site shows.

To give some perspective, the Apple Watch Series 6 was launched at Rs. 40,900 for the GPS variant in 40mm size, while the GPS + Cellular option in the same 40mm size was priced at Rs. 49,900. The Apple Watch Series 7 is coming to the US with a price tag of $399 for the GPS variant and $499 for the GPS + Cellular model.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for confirmation on the listed India prices and will update this space when the company responds.

Apple Watch Series 7 first look

MacRumors have shared some images that are said to be of the Apple Watch Series 7. The real-world images show the new keyboard and home screen of the new model. Overall, the designing of the Apple Watch Series 7 looks quite similar to that of the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 7 purported images have surfaced online

Photo Credit: MacRumors

Despite similarities on the designing part, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes with an improved display that is slightly larger in size and has more rounded corners over the previous model. There is also an IP6X rating for dust resistance.

Exact details about the availability of the Apple Watch Series 7 in India, US, and other key markets are yet to be revealed. However, Apple promised that the new model would go on sale “later this fall.”

