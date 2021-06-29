Technology News
Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped to Come With Larger Battery as S7 Processor Takes Less Space: Report

Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to come with a faster, smaller processor, improved wireless connectivity, and an updated screen.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 June 2021 18:38 IST
Apple Watch Series 7 may adopt ASE’s system-in-package (SiP) to reduce the size of the processor

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 7 may launch in September this year
  • 2022 Apple Watch model may include body temperature sensor
  • Apple is working on bringing blood sugar sensors as well

Apple Watch Series 7 is largely anticipated to launch alongside the new iPhones in September. The wearable is reported to come with a larger battery than earlier models, which will apparently be possible because the integrated S7 processor will take up less space. This would allow for an increase in battery size. Reportedly, the smartwatch will also see a change in design, and new colour options. Despite earlier reports of new features like a blood glucose monitor, the newest report says that the Apple Watch Series 7 will not include new sensors, and we will see those with the 2022 model of the Apple Watch instead.

Economic Daily News cites inside sources to report that the Apple Watch Series 7 about the larger battery capacity of the upcoming Apple Watch. According to the report, this is thanks to the reported smaller S7 processor expected to be integrated into the smartwatch, saving space inside the device. The report noted that Apple is going forward with the larger battery option and that new sensors may be integrated in the 2022 model instead.

Apple Watch Series 7 is tipped to adopt supply chain operator ASE's double-sided system-in-package (SiP) to reduce the size of the processor. Apart from the larger battery, the report also says that the Apple Watch Series 7 will get a change in design with a narrow frame, flat-edged case similar to the iPhone 12. It is also expected to come in a green colour option that could be similar to that of AirPods Max.

Recently, a Bloomberg report suggested that Apple aims to put a body temperature sensor and a blood-sugar sensor in future Apple Watch models, but this latest report suggests that might still be some time away.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 7 Specifications, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala
