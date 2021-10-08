Apple Watch Series 7 is set to go on pre-orders in India today (October 8). The pre-orders will begin at 5:30pm IST on the Apple India Store online as well as via Apple Authorised Resellers in the country. The Apple Watch Series 7 was launched alongside the iPhone 13 series last month. It comes with an IP6X dust-resistant design and features a larger display that has 41mm and 45mm size options. The Apple Watch Series 7 also includes faster charging support — as an upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 7 price in India, pre-order details

Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts at Rs. 41,900. The pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin today, with its sale beginning from October 15. Alongside India, the new Apple Watch will be available for pre-orders in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 50 other countries and regions starting 5am PDT (5:30pm IST).

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in five new aluminium case finishes, namely Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. ​​Stainless Steel models, on the other hand, will be available in Gold, Graphite, and Silver colours, along with Apple Watch Edition in Space Black Titanium and Titanium shades.

Apple has not yet revealed the model-wise pricing of the Apple Watch Series 7. However, Flipkart earlier this week suggested that the Rs. 41,900 price tag would be limited to the 41mm size variant of the Aluminium-made Apple Watch Series 7 GPS variant. The 45mm size option of the GPS model will be available at Rs. 44,900, as per the e-commerce website.

Flipkart also listed the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular variant with a starting price of Rs. 50,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs. 53,900 for the 45mm option.

The Stainless Steel versions of the Apple Watch Series 7 that have GPS + Cellular connectivity as standard were listed with a price tag of Rs. 69,900 for the 41mm size option and Rs. 73,900 for the 45mm model.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was launched at a starting price of $399 (roughly Rs. 29,900) for the GPS variant and $499 (roughly Rs. 37,400) for the GPS + Cellular option.

Apple Watch Series 7 specifications, features

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a new Always-On Retina display that has 1.7mm thin bezels to provide a larger viewing area over the existing Apple Watch models. The new option also comes with an IP6X certification for resistance to dust — alongside maintaining the existing WR50 water resistance rating.

Similar to the previous model, the Apple Watch Series 7 is equipped with blood oxygen (SpO2) and electrical heart sensors to provide vitals measurement and tracking on-the-go. There is also watchOS 8 that brings features such as the new Mindfulness app to help users reduce their stress levels.

Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes preloaded with a new QWERTY keyboard, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is claimed to deliver the same 18-hour battery life that is available on the Apple Watch Series 6. However, as an upgrade, the new model is claimed to have 33 percent faster charging.