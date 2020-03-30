Technology News
Apple Watch Series 6 Tipped to Feature Touch ID, Blood Oxygen Detector: All You Need to Know

The rumoured Apple Watch Series 6 could be released at WWDC 2020.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 30 March 2020 11:51 IST
Apple Watch Series 6 Tipped to Feature Touch ID, Blood Oxygen Detector: All You Need to Know

Apple Watch Series 5 made its debut in 2019

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 6 will reportedly come with watchOS 7
  • As per reports, the watchOS 7 won't be rolled out on Apple Watch 2
  • Apple is yet to confirm the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 is rumoured to come out in June this year but several leaks before the launch are indicating a host of features that might be included to the speculated Apple device. A new report has suggested that the Apple Watch Series 6 will come with features including blood oxygen detector and Touch ID, however, the body design will remain the same as its predecessors. Furthermore, the report has also hinted that the new Apple Watch will get an updated operating system - the watchOS 7, however, the aforementioned software may not be rolled out on the Apple Watch Series 2.

The Verifier and iUpdate in a report citing sources claimed that Apple via the Apple Watch Series 6 will continue to develop health-related features. After releasing ECG functionality with the Apple Watch Series 4, the rumoured Apple Watch Series 6 is likely to include blood oxygen detector. As earlier reported, watchOS through this feature will send a notification when it detects blood oxygen below a certain level, similar to the heart rate notification on the current generations of the Apple Watch. Blood oxygen levels below 80 percent are considered risky. iUpdate has also made a video regarding the leaks, and you can watch it below.

Additionally, The Verifier also claimed that the next-generation Apple Watch is expected to support Touch ID. The report, however, did not specify whether the touch sensors will be added to the Digital Crown or will it be present under the touch display of the Apple Watch. The report further hinted that the Apple Watch Series 6 will not come with major upgrades in terms of the design. It will bear similar designs as previously seen on the Apple Watch Series 5. Lastly, it is also speculated that the rumoured Apple Watch will come out with the latest watchOS 7. The Verifier, however, added that the Apple Watch Series 2 (introduced in 2016) will not be eligible to update to watchOS 7.

Earlier in March, Apple had announced its plans to host the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June but digital-only owing to coronavirus pandemic. The company yet to confirm the line-up of the products for the upcoming event.

