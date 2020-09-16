Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Affordable Watch SE Launched

Apple Watch Series 6 has been unveiled by Apple at its virtual “Time Flies” event. The new smartwatch by the Cupertino giant looks quite similar to the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 models. However, it does bring new hardware that is touted to deliver faster performance, better water resistance, and enhanced wireless connectivity, as per the company. The Apple Watch Series 6 is also the first in the lineup to measure blood oxygen levels. Additionally, there are new colour options to attract a larger audience.

Another major related announcement was Apple Fitness+, a fitness service that syncs with your watch to show your Apple Watch Metrics alongside a growing library of music-based workout videos. The new Apple Watch lineup will notably also come without AC adapters in the box, as part of Apple's 2030 environment pledge.

Apple Watch Series 6 price in India, availability details

Apple Watch Series 6 price in India starts at Rs. 40,900 for the GPS variant, while the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) option comes with a price starting at Rs. 49,900. Both options will be available for purchase in India in 40mm and 44mm sizes. India availability has not yet been detailed beyond "coming soon".

In the US, the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) price starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,400). The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,700). It will be available for pre-orders in the US starting today from Apple.com and through the Apple Store app, with its availability beginning from Friday, September 18 in the US.

Apple Watch Series 6 specifications

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm case options that both have a ceramic and sapphire crystal back finish and come in aluminium, stainless steel, titanium, and ceramic materials. The smartwatch is powered by a new Apple S6 SiP (system in package), which is claimed to be up to two times faster than the S5 processor available on the Apple Watch Series 5. There is also a W3 wireless chip for seamless connectivity with Apple devices. Furthermore, the Series 6 is the first in its family to come with an ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and the U1 chip that enable connectivity using radio waves in a short range.

Apple has provided an always-on Retina display on the Apple Watch Series 6 that has a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. The display is also touted to have a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a resolution of 324x394 pixels, whereas its 44mm variant has 368x448 pixels. It also features a better Always-On Retina display, said to be 2.5 times brighter than the previous model outdoors (when the user's wrist is down). It also features an always-on altimeter/

In terms of health and wellness tracking, Apple Watch Series 6 now lets users measure their blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) thanks to the new health sensor that uses infrared light and photodiodes to detect colour of blood under the skin calculate blood oxygen saturation. Users will receive an alert if their blood oxygen levels drop below the reference figure between 95 and 100 percent. The smartphone also retains the electrical heart sensor that first debuted on the Series 4 and is designed to record heartbeat and rhythm. It can detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can provide an electrocardiogram (ECG) report.

The Apple Watch Series 6 also comes with mental health tracking features, to detect panic attacks and high levels of stress. It also offers regular breathing exercises to control your stress levels. Further, the smartwatch offers sleep tracking using a combination of accelerometer data and software tweaks available through watchOS 7. Apple claims that the Apple Watch Series 6 provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 6 also introduces a new Blue colour case, in addition to Gold, Silver, and Space Grey, while a new stainless steel Graphite model (apart from the existing gold) was also introduced, as well as a (Product)RED model with matching bands. Titanium finish in Natural Titanium and Space Black colours was also unveiled available. The company also unveiled its new Solo Loop and Leather Link bands for Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch SE price in India, availability

The Apple Watch SE GPS model starts at Rs. 29,900 and Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs. 33,900. India availability has not yet been detailed beyond "coming soon". In the US, the Apple Watch SE GPS model starts at $279 (roughly Rs. 20,500), while the GPS + Cellular model starts at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,200). US pre-orders begin today, with availability from September 18.

Apple Watch SE is a more affordable version of the Series 6 with similar features

Apple Watch SE specifications

Featuring the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE is powered by the Apple S5 SiP, said to make it twice as fast as the Apple Watch Series 3. It comes with the W3 wireless chip. It also features the same size and resolution Retina (1000 nits peak brightness) display as the Apple Watch Series 6, 30 percent larger than Series 3. It is not an Always-On Retina display however, like the Series 6.

Users will get an optical heart rate monitor that also provides high and low heart rate notifications, apart from an irregular heart rhythm notification. Fall detection, emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and other safety features also make their way to the new Apple Watch SE, however, Blood Oxygen and the ECG apps do not. There is no electrical heart sensor onboard either. It is said to provide 18 hours of battery life. It will be available in 40mm and 44mm cases, with Gold, Silver, and Space Gray aluminium finishes.

Family Setup, Apple Fitness+, and more

The company also unveiled watchOS 7's Family Setup, due to arrive later this year which allows family members to better take of children and the elderly, by allowing them to use an Apple Watch without an iPhone. Once the watch has been set up, parents will be able to control who their children message, get location notifications, and other safety features. The standalone Apple Watch in Family Setup requires a cellular Apple Watch Series 4 or later model. It will be available with select telecom carriers and limited countries at launch.

Family Setup will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later cellular models

Apple Fitness+ will be available from the end of the year, and is priced at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month, or $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,900) per month, with a 1-month free trial. It is part of the Apple One subscription bundle. The company also announced 3 months free Apple Fitness+ with new Apple Watch Series 3 or later purchases. The company will be launching Fitness+ with 10 workout types, including yoga, cycling, dance, treadmill walk/ run, strength, core, hit, rowing, and mindful cooldown workout types. You can also sync the music featured in workout videos with your Apple Music account, to hear them later. It will be launched in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US initially.

Apple Fitness+ is coming later this year

The company also unveiled new watch faces that will arrive with watchOS 7, including GMT, Countdown, Chronograph Pro, Emoji face, Typography, Stripes, and Artist. Other watchOS 7 features include sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and the ability to share watch faces. Apple announced watchOS 7 will be released for Apple Series 3 and later models on September 16.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.