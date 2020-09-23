Technology News
Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Go on Sale via Apple Store Online in India

Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and iPad (8th Gen) were launched last week at Apple’s Time Flies event.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 September 2020 16:09 IST
Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Go on Sale via Apple Store Online in India

Apple Watch Series 6 comes in a slew of different colour and material options

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 6 price starts at Rs. 40,900
  • Apple Watch SE price starts at Rs. 29,900
  • iPad (8th Gen) price starts at Rs. 29,900

Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and iPad (8th Gen) are up for sale on the newly opened Apple Online Store in India. The official India store went live today, September 23, and offers a slew of Apple products, including the newly released Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and iPad (8th Gen). Apple launched the new Apple Watch modes and iPad models on September 15 during its Time Flies event. At the time, Indian availability was not disclosed, but interested shoppers can grab the new devices from the Apple Online Store.

Apple Watch Series 6 price in India

There are a variety of models for the Apple Watch Series 6. Starting with the GPS variants, you get the Sport Band with the aluminium casing models that come in Silver, Space Grey, Gold, Blue, and (PRODUCT) RED dial colour options. These cost Rs. 40,900 for the 40mm variant and Rs. 43,900 for the 44mm variant. The Nike Sport Band models come in Silver and Space Grey aluminium casings, both of which are priced the same as the regular Sport Band models.

For the GPS + cellular variants of the aforementioned models, the price goes up by Rs. 9,000 for each on Apple Store Online.

Next in line are the Silver Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band, Gold Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band, and Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band models, each of which cost Rs. 69,900 for the 40mm and Rs. 73,900 for 44mm variants. These variants are only available with GPS + cellular connectivity.

The Silver Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop, Gold Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop, and Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop models are priced at Rs. 73,900 for the 40mm variant and Rs. 77,900 for the 44mm variant. These variants are also only available with GPS + cellular connectivity.

Lastly, the Titanium Case (GPS + Cellular) with Sport Loop and Space Black Titanium Case with Sport Loop models cost Rs. 79,900 for the 40mm variant and Rs. 83,900 for the 44mm variant.

Apple Watch SE price in India

The Sport Loop Band and aluminium casing versions of the Apple Watch SE come in Silver, Gold, and Space Grey colours. The pricing for these is Rs. 29,900 for the 40mm variant and Rs. 32,900 for the 42mm variant. The Silver variant can be purchased with a Deep Navy strap, the Gold variant has a Plum colour strap, and the Space Grey variant has a Charcoal colour strap as well and these models cost slightly higher at Rs. 33,900 for the 40mm variant and Rs. 36,900 for the 44m variant.

Just like the Apple Watch Series 6, there are Nike Sport Band models with the Apple Watch SE as well (Silver and Space Grey dials). The 40mm variant of these models costs Rs. 29,900 and the 44mm variant costs Rs. 32,900.

These are the prices for the GPS only models and the GPS + cellular models are priced Rs. 4,000 higher.

iPad (8th Gen) price in India

Coming to the 8th generation iPad that was also launched at the Time Flies event, Apple is offering three colour options and two storage options. The Space Grey, Silver, and Gold variants with 32GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity cost Rs. 29,900 while the cellular models cost Rs. 41,900. The same colour options with 128GB storage costs Rs. 37,900 for the Wi-Fi models and Rs. 49,900 for the cellular models.

Apple is also offering financing options for all three products. Customers can get EMI options, as well as 6 percent discount on HDFC credit cards and credit card EMI.

The new iPad Air will go on sale in October in the country, as per the Apple Store Online.

Comments

Vineet Washington
