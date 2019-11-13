Apple Watch Series 5 was launched earlier this year with an always-on display and water resistance. While we've been consistently hearing rumours surrounding 2020 iPhone models, there was very little information on what to expect from next year's Apple Watch models, until now. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that next year's Apple Watch models will offer better performance, improved water resistance, and faster network speeds for both Wi-Fi and cellular connections.

In his latest research note, reported by MacRumors, Kuo claims the next iteration of Apple Watch will use liquid crystal polymer (LCP) for the flexible circuit boards instead of polyamide (PI) used in Series 5 models. Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to launch in the second half of 2020, following the usual Apple Watch launch timeline.

While the S5 chip used in Series 5 models offers a minor bump in performance improvement over the Series 4, next year's Apple Watch is expected to feature a significant boost in performance, according to the research note. Apple Watch Series 6 is also expected to feature better water resistance, possibly adding more water-based fitness activities.

Besides, Apple is also reportedly working on a range of AR and VR devices that are likely to launch by 2022. A new iPad Pro model is expected to arrive in the first half of next year. The new model is expected to feature a new camera module with two sensors along with a small hole for a new 3D system that will power the next-generation AR and VR devices and content. Apple may also launch select iPhone models with the new 3D-sensing module in 2020.