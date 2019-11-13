Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Series 6 to Offer Better Performance, Improved Water Resistance: Ming-Chi Kuo

Next year's Apple Watch models may offer a massive boost in performance.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 15:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch Series 6 to Offer Better Performance, Improved Water Resistance: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple Watch Series 6 will launch in the second half of 2020

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 6 models may offer a significant boost in performance
  • Kuo expects an improved water resistance in the new Apple Watch
  • The next-generation Watch may also offer faster network connections

Apple Watch Series 5 was launched earlier this year with an always-on display and water resistance. While we've been consistently hearing rumours surrounding 2020 iPhone models, there was very little information on what to expect from next year's Apple Watch models, until now. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that next year's Apple Watch models will offer better performance, improved water resistance, and faster network speeds for both Wi-Fi and cellular connections.

In his latest research note, reported by MacRumors, Kuo claims the next iteration of Apple Watch will use liquid crystal polymer (LCP) for the flexible circuit boards instead of polyamide (PI) used in Series 5 models. Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to launch in the second half of 2020, following the usual Apple Watch launch timeline.

While the S5 chip used in Series 5 models offers a minor bump in performance improvement over the Series 4, next year's Apple Watch is expected to feature a significant boost in performance, according to the research note. Apple Watch Series 6 is also expected to feature better water resistance, possibly adding more water-based fitness activities.

Besides, Apple is also reportedly working on a range of AR and VR devices that are likely to launch by 2022. A new iPad Pro model is expected to arrive in the first half of next year. The new model is expected to feature a new camera module with two sensors along with a small hole for a new 3D system that will power the next-generation AR and VR devices and content. Apple may also launch select iPhone models with the new 3D-sensing module in 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple Watch 2020, Apple
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Google Photos Brings Album Sorting, Redesigned EXIF Panel With Overflow Menu Carousel
Dell Unveils Subscription Model to Counter Amazon, Microsoft
Honor Smartphones
Apple Watch Series 6 to Offer Better Performance, Improved Water Resistance: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  2. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  4. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  5. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  6. Motorola Razr 2019 Likely to Launch Today: What You Should Know
  7. Vodafone CEO Says India Operation Is at Risk of Collapse
  8. Amazon Brings Project Zero to India to Remove Counterfeit Products
  9. Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Design Teased Ahead of Launch Later Today
  10. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on November 22
#Latest Stories
  1. E-Sports Players Face as Much Stress as Professional Athletes, Research Finds
  2. Elon Musk Announces New Tesla Factory Will Be in Germany
  3. Sennheiser IE 80 S BT Audiophile-Grade Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 39,990
  4. Realme 3, Realme 3i Update Brings Dark Mode, November Security Patch, More
  5. Voot Kids Launched as Viacom18's First Subscription Offering Just Ahead of Children's Day: Price, Free Trial, and More
  6. Dell Aims to Make Women Half of Workforce in Diversity Push
  7. Windows 10 November 2019 Update Rolled Out: How to Download, Install It
  8. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Design Shown in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch
  9. NASA Renames Ultima Thule, the Faraway Ice World, After Nazi-Link Backlash
  10. Dell Unveils Subscription Model to Counter Amazon, Microsoft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.