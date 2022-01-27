Apple Launches New Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for Watch Series 6

Apple has officially announced Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for its Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity limited edition smartwatches.

As per a report by GSMArena, Apple launched the Watch Series 6 Black Unity limited edition last year to celebrate black history and culture, and continuing the tradition, Apple has now also announced the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for its smartwatches.

The Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop is designed by members and allies of the Black creative community at Apple.

The product is reportedly created by weaving together 16,000 recycled yarn and silicone threads using precision-braiding machinery. The Solo Loop also has a laser-etched Black Unity message on the lugs and colours from the Pan-African flag woven into the strap, which appears like speckled light across the black band.

Apple officially informed that the strap's design "symbolises a communal belief in the necessity for a more equitable world," and to complement it, the tech giant also announced the Unity Lights watch face, designed using 2D ray tracing.

The Unity Lights watch face can be customised to be a full screen or circular dial and includes a black and white option, tick marks, a monogram, and up to four complications.

Additionally, Apple released Afrofuturism-inspired wallpapers for Mac, iPad, and iPhone users so they can show their support for Black History Month.

GSM Arena confirmed that the Black Unity Braided Loop, is priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,440), and users can buy one in 41mm or 45mm case size from Apple's official website.

