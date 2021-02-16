Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE Users Stuck in Power Reserve Mode Can Opt for Free Repairs

Apple said “a very small number” users on Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE models have experienced the issue.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 February 2021 11:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE Users Stuck in Power Reserve Mode Can Opt for Free Repairs

Users who are able to charge their Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE should download watchOS 7.3.1

Highlights
  • watchOS 7.3.1 has been released to help fix the charging issue
  • Affected Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE users can get free repairs
  • Apple Support will examine whether the watch is eligible for service

Apple has released watchOS 7.3.1 to help fix the issue that prevents Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE from charging once they enter the battery-saving Power Reserve mode. For users who are currently experiencing the problem and are not able to install the update on their Apple Watch, the Cupertino company is offering a free repair. The affected users need to contact Apple Support to set up the repair for their Apple Watch free of charge, the company said.

Through a support page released on Monday, Apple revealed that “a very small number” of users on the Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE models running watchOS 7.2 or watchOS 7.3 have experienced an issue that prevents them from charging after entering Power Reserve.

“To check if your Apple Watch is affected by this issue, place your watch on the charger that you normally use, then wait at least 30 minutes,” the company said.

If your Apple Watch won't charge, you should contact Apple Support to set up a repair free of charge. It will be a mail-in repair in eligible markets. Also, it is important to note that the company will examine your affected Apple Watch prior to service to verify that it's eligible for free repair.

For all other users on the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE, Apple has released watchOS 7.3.1 that is designed to prevent the charging issue from happening.

How to download watchOS 7.3.1

Apple Watch users can download watchOS 7.3.1 by going to My Watch > General > Software Update from the Watch app available on their connected Apple device. The watch must be connected to its charger and have at least 50 percent of battery to install the update. Alternatively, the new update can be downloaded directly from the Apple Watch.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Workout tracking accuracy
  • watchOS 6 adds useful features
  • ECG is a nice addition
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life with always-on display enabled
  • Expensive
  • Lacks built-in sleep tracking
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 5 GPS review
Strap Color Silver, Gold, Space Grey
Display Size 40mm
Compatible OS iOS 13 or later
Strap Material Elastomer
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Workout tracking accuracy
  • watchOS 6 adds useful features
  • ECG is a nice addition
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life with always-on display enabled
  • Expensive
  • Lacks built-in sleep tracking
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular review
Display Size 40mm
Compatible OS iOS 13 or later
Strap Material Elastomer
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Crisp display
  • Accurate fitness tracking
  • Good build quality
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular review
Strap Color White, Yellow, Black, Orange, Blue
Display Size 40mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: watchOS 7.3.1, watchOS, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak; Launch Expected in March
Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Set for March 4, Xiaomi Reveals
Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE Users Stuck in Power Reserve Mode Can Opt for Free Repairs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
  3. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  4. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  6. Redmi Note 10 Series Set to Launch in India on March 4, Xiaomi Reveals
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A May Launch First; Narzo 30 May Come Later
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. Moto E7 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed, Battery Specifications Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M11 Price in India Reduced by Rs. 1,000, Now Retails at Rs. 10,999
  2. Vi Unlimited High-Speed Night Data Launched With Rs. 249 and Above Recharge Packs
  3. Russia’s Progress MS-16 Unmanned Cargo Ship Launched With Supplies to International Space Station
  4. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Could Launch First in Series; Leaked Poster Hints at Dimensity 800U for Pro
  5. Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Set for March 4, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE Users Stuck in Power Reserve Mode Can Opt for Free Repairs
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak; Launch Expected in March
  8. NASA Wants to Fly Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars for the First Time
  9. Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Gives Us More of the Titular Battle
  10. Moto E7 Power Specifications Revealed by Flipkart Ahead of February 19 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com