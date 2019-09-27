The Apple Watch Series 5 will go on on sale in India today. At the time of writing however, it was still up for pre-orders. The new wearable from Apple will be available on online sites, as well as offline retail stores across the country starting today. Ingram Micro says that about 800 retail stores in India will sell the Apple Watch Series 5. The e-commerce sites that have listed the new Apple Watch Series 5 include Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall, while offline retail stores like Reliance Digital and Croma will stock it up too.

Apple Watch Series 5 price in India, availability

The Apple Watch Series 5 is priced in India starting at Rs. 40,900 for the GPS only 40mm variant available in the Aluminium case. The Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm Aluminium variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 43,900.

Coming to the cellular options, the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm Aluminium variant is priced at Rs. 49,900, while the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm Aluminium model carries a price tag of Rs. 52,900. The Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm Stainless Steel variant is priced at Rs. 65,900, whereas the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm Stainless Steel option is priced at Rs. 69,900.

There's also the Apple Watch Nike Series 5 GPS 40mm Aluminium variant that is priced in India at Rs. 40,900, while the Apple Watch Nike Series 5 GPS 44mm Aluminium option is priced at Rs. 43,900. In contrast, the Apple Watch Nike Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm Aluminium variant comes at Rs. 49,900 and Apple Watch Nike Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm Aluminium option is priced at Rs. 52,900.

Online sites where you can buy the Apple Watch Series 5 include Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall. As we mentioned, at the time of writing the pre-order button is still live on these sites, but this should convert to ‘Buy Now' later today, perhaps at the same time the iPhone 11 series goes on sale in the country - 6pm IST. Interestingly, Flipkart says that the wearable will go on sale from September 28, while Paytm says that delivery will begin from October 7. The e-commerce sites currently list no-cost EMI options, and Rs. 4,000 instant cashback on HDFC debit and credit cards as pre-order offers, but it isn't sure if these will still remain live, once the Apple Watch Series 5 is up for sale openly.

If you are looking to purchase it via offline retail stores, Ingram Micro says that around 800 retail stores across the country will start selling the new wearable today. This includes Reliance Digital, Maple, Croma, and more. To find a retail store near you, head to the Apple website and enter your pincode along with the product you wish to purchase and a list of nearby stores should show up, based on your locality.

Apple Watch Series 5 specifications, features

As detailed before, the Apple Watch Series 5 comes in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm, and has GPS and GPS + Cellular models. It runs on watchOS 6, and has an always-on Retina LTPO OLED display. It has a resolution of 324x394 pixels (40mm) and 386x448 pixels (44mm), and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is powered by the 64-bit dual-core Apple S5 SoC, paired with W3 wireless chip, and 32GB of onboard storage. Sensors on board include electrical heart rate sensor, second generation optical sensor, compass, barometric altimeter, accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor.

The new wearable claims to offer up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ GLONASS/ Galileo/ QZSS.

