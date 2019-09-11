Apple Watch Series 5 was unveiled by Apple at its ‘Special Event' on Tuesday. Alongside, Apple also unveiled the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and a new 10.2-inch iPad. The Apple Watch Series 5's biggest highlight is its always-on display Retina display, using an LTPO OLED display panel. This feature makes it stand out compared to all previous generations of Apple Watch models, and lets users see the smartwatch display even without lifting their wrists. In the meanwhile, the company is for the first time also providing a titanium case option. Also new is an International Emergency Calling feature, letting users place an emergency call in a foreign country. The company has detailed the Apple Watch Series 5 price in India.

Apple Watch Series 5 price in India

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) starts at Rs. 40,900, while the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs. 49,900. For now, Apple has not detailed a release date for India. The company adds that the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS), has now received a price cut, and starts at Rs. 20,900, while the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) is now priced at Rs. 29,900. It will go on sale in India from September 27.

In the US, the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 28,700) and Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 38,900). Just like with India, the Apple Watch Series 3 price in the US has also been dropped, with the GPS model starting at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,300) and the GPS + Cellular model starting at $299 (roughly Rs. 21,500).

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) will go up for pre-orders today from Apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 20 in the US, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and 38 other countries and regions. This availability was detailed for the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS model, while the GPS + Cellular model will be up for order in 22 countries and regions on September 20.

Apple Watch Series 5 specifications

The Apple Watch Series 5 will be available in two sizes of cases – 44mm and 40mm – and features a ceramic and sapphire crystal back finish. Both are 10.7mm thick, and feature a digital crown with haptic feedback. It is powered by Apple's new 64-bit dual-core S5 processor, said to be up to 2 times faster than the S3 processor. The W3 wireless chip provides connectivity. There is 32GB of storage on the smartwatch.

As we mentioned, the company is using an always-on Retina display with LTPO OLED technology, capable of a dynamic refresh rate between 60Hz and 1Hz. The company is also touting a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The 44mm display has a resolution of 368x448 pixels, while the 40mm display has a resolution of 324x394 pixels. Both provide a 30 percent larger display compared to the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple says.

Apple Watch Series 5 features an electrical heart rate sensor (that powers the ECG app), a second generation optical sensor, a built-in compass (powering the new Compass app), a barometric altimeter, an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fall detection, as well as International Emergency Calling and Emergency SOS. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ GLONASS/ Galileo/ QZSS.

The speaker on the smartwatch is 50 percent louder than that of the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple claims. As for the important battery life statistic, Apple says the Apple Watch Series 5 delivers up to 18 hours of battery life – which means you still need to charge it once a day. Like most other Apple products, the Apple Watch Series 5 case has been built using 100 percent recycled aluminium.

Detailing the Apple Watch Series 5 cases and finishes, the company said “Apple is introducing a new case material made of titanium, a prized material in watchmaking that has superb strength-to-weight ratio and is lighter than stainless steel. Available in two beautiful brushed finishes, the natural titanium has a custom-engineered surface which helps maintain its colour and resist staining, while the space black titanium achieves its deep colour from a diamond-like coating (DLC).”

It adds, “Classic styles like the stainless steel case in Gold, Silver, and Space Black remain, while the aluminium case in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray is now made for the first time from 100 percent recycled 7000 series aluminium. This fall, the highly scratch-resistant and beautiful white ceramic case is also available, along with a new sport loop and a wide range of great new band colours, which work with any generation of Apple Watch.”