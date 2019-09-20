Apple Watch Series 5, the next-generation Apple Watch, is now available for pre-orders in India. The pre-orders are currently live through Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall as well as various offline retail stores. However, the official availability of the Apple Watch Series 5 in the country is scheduled for September 27. The online marketplaces and offline retailers are taking pre-orders for all the Apple Watch Series 5 variants, except the new Titanium case option and the new Hermes edition variants that both debuted at Apple's Special Event in Cupertino, California, earlier this month.

Apple Watch Series 5 price in India, pre-order offers

The Apple Watch Series 5 price in India starts at Rs. 40,900 for the GPS only 40mm variant available in the Aluminium case. The Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm Aluminium variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 43,900.

If you're looking for cellular connectivity, the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm Aluminium variant is priced at Rs. 49,900, while the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm Aluminium model carries a price tag of Rs. 52,900. The Cupertino giant is also bringing the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm Stainless Steel variant at Rs. 65,900, whereas the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm Stainless Steel option is priced at Rs. 69,900.

The Apple Watch Nike Series 5 GPS 40mm Aluminium variant is coming to India with a price tag of Rs. 40,900, while the Apple Watch Nike Series 5 GPS 44mm Aluminium option is priced at Rs. 43,900. In contrast, the Apple Watch Nike Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm Aluminium variant comes at Rs. 49,900 and Apple Watch Nike Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm Aluminium option is priced at Rs. 52,900.

Customers pre-ordering any of the available Apple Watch Series 5 models using HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions are entitled to receive an instant discount worth Rs. 4,000. Online marketplaces, including Amazon.in and Flipkart are also offering no-cost EMI options. Here are the pre-order links:

Ingram Micro in a press statement on Friday revealed that the Apple Watch Series 5 would go on sale through over 800 retail locations across India on September 27. Meanwhile, various retail stores are taking pre-orders along with the HDFC instant discount offer.

Alongside the Apple Watch Series 5, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are available for pre-orders in India. The latest Apple Watch and the newest iPhone models all were unveiled at Apple's Special Event earlier this month.

Apple Watch Series 5 specifications, features

The Apple Watch Series 5 runs watchOS 6 out-of-the-box and comes in 40mm and 44mm case sizes as well as GPS and GPS + Cellular options. Unlike the Apple Watch Series 4, the new models come with an always-on Retina display that is backed by an LTPO OLED panel. The smartwatch has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and is powered by a 64-bit dual-core Apple S5 SoC, paired with W3 wireless chip, and 32GB of onboard storage.

While the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 variant has a display resolution of 324x394 pixels, the 44mm option has a resolution of 368x448 pixels. Apple has provided an electrical heart rate sensor and a second-generation optical sensor. The smartwatch also has a compass, barometric altimeter, accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor.

In terms of connectivity, the Apple Watch Series 5 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ GLONASS/ Galileo/ QZSS. Apple claims that the new model delivers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

