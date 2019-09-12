Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Series 5 Price in India Detailed, Apple Watch Series 3 Gets a Price Cut

Apple Watch Series 5 price starts at Rs. 40,900 in India.

By | Updated: 12 September 2019 12:44 IST
Apple Watch Series 5 will be offered in 40mm and 44mm case sizes

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 5 goes on sale September 27 in India
  • Apple Watch Series 3 has got its second price cut
  • Apple Watch Series price now starts at Rs. 20,900

Apple on Tuesday took the wraps off its new Apple Watch Series 5 with new features like always-on Retina display and built-in compass. The new smartwatch goes on sale September 27 in India alongside the new iPhone models. Although Apple had also unveiled the new Titanium case option as well new Hermes edition Apple Watch Series 5 during its Special Event, the Cupertino, California-based company isn't bringing those to India at this point. Additionally, Apple has also revised the pricing of its Apple Watch Series 3 in the country in light of the Series 5 launch, making the 2017 Apple Watch more enticing for the consumers. It announced the Apple Watch Series 3 price cut alongside the iPhone 11 series launch, but, we've detailed the new prices of all the models in the country.

Notably, this is the second time Apple has corrected the prices of Apple Watch Series 3 models in India. The last time Apple Watch Series 3 got a price cut was after the launch of the Apple Watch Series 4.

Here's a look at the Apple Watch Series 5 models that will be going on sale on September 27 in India alongside their prices as well as the revised pricing of the Apple Watch Series 3 models.

Apple Watch Series 5 price in India

Apple Watch Series 5 Price in India (starts at)
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm, Aluminium) Rs. 40,900
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm, Aluminium) Rs. 43,900
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Aluminium) Rs. 49,900
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Aluminium) Rs. 52,900
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Stainless Steel) Rs. 65,900
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm, Stainless Steel) Rs. 69,000
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS, 40mm, Aluminium) Rs. 40,900
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS, 44mm, Aluminium) Rs. 43,900
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Aluminium) Rs. 49,900
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm, Aluminium) Rs. 52,900

 

Apple Watch Series 3 price in India (revised)

Apple Watch Series 3 New Price in India (starts at)
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm, Aluminium) Rs. 20,900
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 42mm, Aluminium) Rs. 23,900
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm, Aluminium) Rs. 29,900
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm, Aluminium) Rs. 32,900
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS, 38mm, Aluminium) Rs. 20,900
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS, 42mm, Aluminium) Rs. 23,900
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm, Aluminium) Rs. 29,900
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm, Aluminium) Rs. 32,900

 

 

Apple Watch Series 5 features, specifications

Like the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5 will also be offered in 40mm and 44mm case sizes as well as GPS and GPS + Cellular options. Apple is using an always-on Retina display with LTPO OLED technology, capable of a dynamic refresh rate between 60Hz and 1Hz, in the Series 5. The smartwatch will be capable of a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 display has a resolution of 368x448 pixels, whereas the 40mm display has a resolution of 324x394 pixels. According to the company, both provide a 30 percent larger display compared to the Apple Watch Series 3.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is powered by a 64-bit dual-core S5 processor, W3 wireless chip, 32GB of storage, electrical heart rate sensor, and a second-generation optical sensor. Additionally, the smartwatch houses a compass, a barometric altimeter, an accelerometer, and ambient light sensor. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ GLONASS/ Galileo/ QZSS. Apple says the Apple Watch Series 5 delivers up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 3 features, specifications

Apple Watch Series 3 is offered in 38mm and 42mm case sizes as well as GPS and GPS + Cellular options. It features a second-generation OLED Retina display with Force Touch. The 38m model comes with a resolution of 272x340 pixels, whereas the 42mm model has a resolution of 312x390 pixels. The smartwatch is powered by a dual-core processor and packs W2 wireless chip. Same as the Series 5, Series 3 is also capable of delivering 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Other key specifications include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS/ GLONASS/ Galileo/ QZSS. Additionally, the smartwatch includes a barometric altimeter, an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and heart rate sensor.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular Smartwatch

Strap ColorPink
Display Size42mm
Compatible OSiOS 11.3 or Above
Strap MaterialMilanese
Dial ShapeRectangle
Display TypeOLED Retina
Ideal ForUnisex
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Smartwatch

Strap ColorSpace Grey
Display Size42mm
Compatible OSiOS 10 and Above
Strap MaterialSilicone
Dial ShapeRectangle
Display TypeOLED Retina
Ideal ForUnisex
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS

Strap ColorSilver, Gold, Space Grey
Display Size40mm
Compatible OSiOS 13 or later
Strap MaterialElastomer
Dial ShapeRectangle
Display TypeOLED Retina
Ideal ForUnisex
