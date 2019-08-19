Technology News
Apple Watch Series 5 May Come in Ceramic, Titanium Versions This Year

Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is going to use OLED screens in Apple Watch Series 5 models.

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 17:20 IST
Apple Watch Series 5 May Come in Ceramic, Titanium Versions This Year

Apple is expected to launch a host of new products next month including the upgraded Apple Watch Series 5 that is expected to come in titanium and ceramic variants. Brazilian site iHelp BR spotted graphics hidden in the beta code of watchOS 6 that points to ceramic and titanium casings quite possibly for the Apple Watch Series 5 but maybe as new options, alongside stainless steel for the Apple Watch 4, TechRadar reported on Sunday.

Both new watch models would reportedly come in both the 40mm and 44mm versions and iHelp BR has found animations for the initial Apple Watch setup process.

To recall, back in February, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that Apple would add a new ceramic case design to its Apple Watch lineup this year.

In addition, Apple Watch Series 5 model is expected to use OLED screens supplied by Japan Display, Kuo had earlier said.

Japan Display would gradually increase its proportion of OLED display orders for the Apple Watch, starting with 15-20 percent of orders in 2019 and reaching 70-80 percent in 2021.

He believes that Apple would also gradually increase the proportion of LG's supply of OLED displays for iPhones and tap Chinese manufacturer BOE as an additional supplier, in a bid to diversify its supply chain, MacRumors reported on Friday.

As per the report, the Apple Watch 5 is also rumoured to come with sleep tracking, a larger battery and more health features. The 2020 version of the smartwatch is expected to come with a MicroLED display.

Apple Watch Series 5 May Come in Ceramic, Titanium Versions This Year
