Apple Watch Series 4 Price in India to Start at Rs. 40,900

Apple Watch Series 4 was launched on Wednesday, alongside the new iPhone models. At the event, the company announced US pricing, and said it would start at $399 (roughly Rs. 28,700). It will be available for pre-orders starting September 14 and will go on sale starting September 21. The company did not detail India pricing or availability of the new series, however. Gadgets 360 has learnt that its base model is set to debut in India at a price of Rs. 40,900. The Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition, on the other hand, will be available in the Indian market with an initial price of Rs. 49,900. The latest Apple Watch model runs watchOS 5 out-of-the-box and comes with the ability to record an electrocardiogram (ECG) through a built-in electrical sensor. Compared to last year's Series 3, the Apple Watch Series 4 is touted to have over 30 percent larger display that comes in a thinner and smaller case as well as a 50 percent louder speaker. Apple has also provided its next-gen S4 SoC that is claimed to deliver twice the performance of its predecessor.

Apple Watch Series 4 price in India

The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS price in India has been set at Rs. 40,900 for the 40mm variant, while its 44mm version will be priced at Rs. 43,900. In contrast, the Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 40mm variant with aluminium case has been given a price of Rs. 49,900, while the Series 4 Cellular edition 44mm with aluminium case will get a price tags of Rs. 52,900. The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and Cellular edition models come in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold aluminium case options. However, customers can also opt for the Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 40mm stainless steel variant along with a Sport Band at Rs. 67,900. The same stainless steel variant along with a Milanese Loop wristband will be priced at Rs. 76,900. Further, the Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 44mm stainless steel variant along with a Sport Band will be priced at Rs. 71,900, while the same variant along with a Milanese Loop wristband will be made available at Rs. 80,900. The stainless steel case comes in Space Black and Gold colour options alongside the standard steel finish option.

Apple hasn't announced any details on the availability of the Apple Watch Series 4 in India. However, the new range is debuting in the US on September 14. Apple has also cut prices of the Apple Watch Series 3 in India, and it now starts at Rs. 28,900 for the GPS version, and Rs. 37,900 for the GPS+Cellular version.

Apple Watch Series 4 specifications, features

The watchOS 5-based Apple Watch Series 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. Under the hood, there is the Apple S4 SoC that includes a 64-bit dual-core processor and a new GPU. The combination is claimed to offer up to two times faster performance over the Apple Watch Series 3. Also, there is a next-gen accelerometer and gyroscope that both are able to detect hard falls. Apple has provided an electrical heart rate sensor that is accompanied by the optical sensors to enable recording of an ECG using the new ECG app. There is an improved speaker over the predecessor that is claimed to produce 50 percent louder sound and is optimised for phone calls, Siri, and Walk-Talkie. Similarly, the microphone on the Apple Watch Series 4 has been relocated to the right side - just next to the new Digital Crown to reduce echo and enable better sound quality than the previous model.

Apple claims that despite delivering faster performance over the last generation, the Apple Watch Series 4 maintains the same all-day battery life. The Digital Crown on the new Apple Watch has haptic feedback, while the back panel sports a black ceramic and sapphire crystal.