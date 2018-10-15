Apple Watch Series 4 Price in India, Launch Date Officially Revealed

Apple Watch Series 4 is set to debut in India on October 19. The next-generation Apple Watch family that was unveiled last month as the successor to the Apple Watch Series 3 features an all-new design with over 30 percent larger display and 50 percent louder speaker than the predecessor. Gadgets 360 previously reported exclusively that the Apple Watch Series 4 India price starts at Rs. 40,900, while its top-end, Cellular edition 44mm stainless steel variant with Milanese Loop wristband will go on sale at Rs. 80,900, and with the prices finally listed on the Apple India website as well, this information is confirmed.

Apple Watch Series 4 price in India

As Gadgets 360 reported last month, the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS price in India has been set at Rs. 40,900 for the 40mm variant, while its 44mm version will be priced at Rs. 43,900. The Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 40mm variant with an aluminium case, on the other hand, will be available with a price tag of Rs. 49,900, while the Series 4 Cellular edition 44mm with aluminium case will get a price tag of Rs. 52,900.

The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and Cellular edition models come in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold aluminium case options.

The Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 40mm stainless steel variant along with a Sport Band will also be available in the country at Rs. 67,900. The same stainless steel variant along with a Milanese Loop wristband will be priced at Rs. 76,900. Further, the Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 44mm stainless steel variant along with a Sport Band will be available at Rs. 71,900. Likewise, the same variant along with a Milanese Loop wristband will go on sale at Rs. 80,900.

The stainless steel case Apple Watch Series 4 models come in Space Black and Gold colour options alongside the standard steel finish option.

While Apple is set to officially start selling the Apple Watch Series 4 in India from October 19, pre-orders for the new models have already started on IndiaiStore.com. Similarly, Flipkart is taking pre-orders for the new Apple Watch lineup through its online marketplace. Paytm Mall, on the other side, has listed the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm, Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm, Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 40mm, Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 44mm with the availability starting October 18.

Apple Watch Series 4 features and specifications

Apple Watch Series 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm display sizes and is powered by the Apple S4 SoC that has a 64-bit dual-core processor and a new GPU. The new SoC is claimed to deliver up to two times faster performance over last year's Apple Watch Series 3. Further, there are next-gen accelerometer and gyroscope that enable the new Apple Watch to detect hard falls. Apple has also provided an electrical heart rate sensor that is accompanied by the optical heart rate sensors to record an ECG using the new ECG app. This experience will arrive in the US later this year, though there isn't any official word on its launch in India.

The Apple Watch Series 4 runs watchOS 5 out of the box and includes an improved speaker that is claimed to produce over 40 percent louder sound and is optimised for phone calls, Siri, and Walkie-Talkie. Further, the microphone on the Apple Watch Series 4 has been relocated to the right side — just next to the new Digital Crown to reduce echo and enable better sound quality than the previous model, Apple claims. The new Digital Crown also has haptic feedback.

Apple Watch Series 4 First Impressions

The back panel of the Apple Watch Series 4 has a black ceramic and sapphire crystal. Furthermore, Apple says that the new Apple Watch model maintains the same all-day battery life.

Last month, the Apple Watch Series 3 also received price cuts in India. The previous range now starts at Rs. 28,900 for the GPS version, while Rs. 37,900 for the Cellular version.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.