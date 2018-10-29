NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Watch Series 4 ECG Feature Region Limitation Only Software-Based: Report

, 29 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch Series 4 ECG Feature Region Limitation Only Software-Based: Report

Apple Watch Series 4 to get ECG feature in US only

Highlights

  • Apple Watch Series 4 has ECG sensors at the back of the dial
  • ECG feature is limited to the US, and this limitation is software-based
  • Users outside US can reportedly use ECG by changing region settings

When Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 4 earlier this year, it introduced a new ability that allowed the smartwatch to take an electrocardiogram of the user's heart, with the help of new sensor additions at the back of the dial. At the time of launch, Apple announced that only users in the US will get the ability to use the ECG feature, while it didn't confirm or deny its availability outside of the US region, in the future. However, a fresh report claims the feature is software-based, and that a simple change in region is all that is required to enable ECG on the Apple Watch Series 4.

9to5Mac reports that they tested this methodology on a pre-release software for the Series 4 smartwatch and it worked. Note, that things may be different with public release software, and Apple may very well region-lock the feature. The report states that just by changing the region on the iPhone and Apple Watch enabled them to use the ECG feature in another region. However this means, that those users who want to try ECG immediately, will have to live with the date and time of the US region, instead of the live date and time zone they are actually in.

In any case, users who want to try ECG, can simply change the region to US, by heading to Settings > General > Language & Region > Region > Select United States. The report explains that the ECG feature limitation is software-based and not hardware-based, and therefore this simple workaround works for them. Apple has integrated ECG sensors into all Apple Watch Series 4 models, irrespective of region. In any case, it cautions that Apple may tweak this workaround when the ECG feature becomes public for the US region.

The ECG functionality has been given a 'De Novo' classification by the US FDA, and if Apple secures approval from other authorities, it will open up the ECG feature for more regions soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 4 price in india, Apple Watch Series 4 specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Tesla Says Has Not Received Subpoena on Model 3 Production
Blockchain Startup Hires Away Google's Messaging Tech Leader
Billion Capture Plus
Apple Watch Series 4 ECG Feature Region Limitation Only Software-Based: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Gift Card Launched Ahead of Festive Season, Priced at Rs. 1,095
  2. Realme 2 Pro OTA Update With Selfie Camera Optimisation to Rollout Soon
  3. OnePlus 6T Launch Offers: Jio Rs. 5,400 Cashback, No Cost EMI & More
  4. Nubia Red Magic to Launch in India After Diwali, Price Below Rs. 30,000
  5. Microsoft Overtakes Amazon as Second Most Valuable US Company
  6. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  7. PlayStation Classic Games List Revealed
  8. Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10 Stable Update to Start Rolling Out This Week
  9. iOS 12.1 to Get Group FaceTime and Dual-SIM Support, User Guide Confirms
  10. iPhone XR Goes on Sale Today: All You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.