Apple Watch Series 4 was launched at the tech giant’s September 12 event, alongside the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The redesigned, bezel-less smartwatch went on sale the next week and was made available in the first list of countries, which include Australia, US, and a few countries in Europe. Some of the buyers are now reporting that the device has a bug when displaying daylight savings time in the new Infograph Activity complication unveiled by Apple at the launch event.

Australians woke up to a lesser hour in their usual day on the morning of October 7, as has been the case with the concept of daylight savings for the past few decades. However, Apple Watch Series 4 owners in the country were in for a surprise as some of them observed that their device went into a reboot loop, especially when using the Infograph Activity watch faces that have received much critical acclaim.

One such user took to Reddit to report this bug only to find several other fellow Australians who were experiencing the same issue, as reported by 9to5Mac. One user, on an unnamed forum post, pointed out - “For everyone with their watch stuck in a reboot loop - your watch isn’t faulty. I think the problem is due to a daylight savings bug.” The user also went on to detail a solution for the bug.

“Make sure your watch has some power - charge it up. Then go to the Watch App on your iPhone. Select a watch face that is far away from the Infograph Modular face with the Activity complication. Tap on Select as current Watch Face. Wait for the watch to finish its current reboot loop. The reboot will then stop and you will land on the green charging display. Unlock the watch and you’ll be at the selected screen.”

As per recent replies to the Reddit post, certain users have managed to fix the issue with the above-mentioned solution. Notably, however, Apple has not yet responded with an official comment and a lot of the users are waiting for a fix to start using their newly bought Apple Watch Series 4 again. Some of them have initiated replacements with Apple, considering they are valid within the 30-day window.

Interestingly, Apple might still have some time to come up with an update as most of Europe switches its clocks to Daylight Savings Time (DST) at the end of October, while North America switches on November 4 this year. Despite that, Australia is a major market for the tech giant and resolving it as soon as possible would prevent any distortion of brand image.