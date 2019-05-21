Technology News

Apple Watch Series 3 Replacement Shortage Sees Repairs Substituted With Series 4: Report

Apple said to have announced the move in an internal memo to Apple Store repair staff and the iPhone maker's Authorised Service Providers.

By | Updated: 21 May 2019 14:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch Series 3 Replacement Shortage Sees Repairs Substituted With Series 4: Report

Running low on inventory for the older model, Apple has informed its retail staff to substitute some Apple Watch Series 3 repairs with the Series 4 globally, the media reported.

The company announced the change in an internal memo that was delivered to Apple Store repair staff and the iPhone maker's Authorized Service Providers around the world, 9To5Mac reported on Monday.

As of now, Apple has not provided any details about how long would the Series 3 constraints and Series 4 upgrades scheme last.

The new repair and replacement upgrade for the Apple Watch is the latest of several instances of the company substituting Apple Watch repairs with newer models.

The iPhone-maker released its Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity built in 2017. The 38mm variant of the watch currently costs Rs. 28,900, while the 42mm GPS variant is priced at Rs. 31,900 in India.

Launched last October, the price of Apple Watch Series 4 GPS is Rs 40,900 for the 40mm variant and Rs. 43,900 for the 44mm version.

"As usual, it's not guaranteed that all locations will acknowledge existence of this internal policy, especially given that there is no definitive end date, so your mileage may vary," the report said.

In January, the company announced that some first-generation Apple Watches and Apple Watch Series 1 could qualify for Series 2 replacements, due to supply constraints on repair parts for the older models.

Earlier this month, Apple confirmed that repairs of certain Apple Watch Series 2 models will be fulfilled with equivalent Series 3 models due to temporary shortages of unspecified Series 2 parts, the report added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple
Samsung Shares Surge as Huawei Struggles
Redmi Note 7S to Replace Redmi Note 7 in India, Xiaomi Reveals
Honor Smartphones
Apple Watch Series 3 Replacement Shortage Sees Repairs Substituted With Series 4: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  3. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  5. Airtel Select Prepaid Plans Now Offer 400MB Additional Daily Data
  6. 'Boycott Apple' Movement Grows in China as US Goes After Huawei: Report
  7. Redmi Note 7S to Launch Today: Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  9. Dell G7 15 7590 Review
  10. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.