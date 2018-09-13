NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Watch Series 3 Gets a Price Cut in India; Now Starts at Rs. 28,900

, 13 September 2018
Apple Watch Series 3 comes in Silver and Space Grey aluminium case options

With the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple has reduced the prices of the Apple Watch Series 3 models in India. The new development has gives the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS with a starting price of Rs. 28,900, while the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular edition now starts at Rs. 39,080. Apple at the iPhone event on Wednesday announced that the base variant of the Apple Watch Series 3 will now be available in the US at $279 (roughly Rs. 20,100). The Cupertino giant launched the Apple Watch Series 3 in the Indian market last year with a starting price of Rs. 29,900, though the original price was revised in February due to the hike in custom duty and set at Rs. 32,380. All prices mentioned are MRP, and lower prices can be seen on via several online and offline retail stores in the country.

The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm variant is now available at Rs. Rs. 28,900, down from the previous Rs. 32,380, while the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm variant is priced at Rs. 31,900, down from the previous Rs. 34,410. Similarly, Apple has dropped the prices of the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular edition. The Series 3 Cellular edition 38mm variant that was launched at Rs. 39,080 is now priced at Rs. 37,900, whereas the 42mm variant is available at Rs. 40,900, down from the previous Rs. 41,120. The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS and Cellular editions both come in Silver and Space Grey aluminium case options. Notably, the company has also streamlined the Series 3 family in India, by silently discontinuing the stainless steel models and the Watch Edition variants.

Customers buying the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 can also avail the new price cut. The Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS 38mm variant is available at Rs. 28,900, down from the previous Rs. 32,470; Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS 42mm variant is now available at Rs. 31,900, down from the previous Rs. 34,500; Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 Cellular edition 38mm is now priced at Rs. 37,900, down from the previous Rs. 39,130; and the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 Cellular edition 42mm now comes for Rs. 40,900, down from the previous Rs. 41,180.

Apple Watch Series 3 is compatible with watchOS 5 that comes preloaded on the Series 4 models. However, there is a list of upgrades on the Apple Watch Series 4 that are making it a better option against the last year Apple Watch family. The new models have a 30 percent larger display than the predecessor and come in a case that has a black ceramic back along with a sapphire crystal panel. Apple has also provided ECG functionality through an electrical sensor and an all-new digital crown that has haptic feedback support.

