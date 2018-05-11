Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular edition is finally available for purchase in India, a week after Jio and Airtel announced pre-bookings of the wearable in the country. Regular and Nike+ variants of the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular can now be purchased by Airtel subscribers via Airtel's online store, and by Jio subscribers via Jio.com, Jio stores, and Reliance Digital outlets. Those who pre-booked it with Jio, before May 11, are entitled to free launch day delivery subject to pincode.

The 38mm variant with Aluminium case and Sport Band has been priced at Rs. 39,080, while the 42mm model of the same configuration comes in at Rs. 41,120. On the other hand, the 38mm model with Aluminium case and Nike Sport Band has been priced at Rs. 39,130, and the 42mm Nike variant bears a price tag of Rs. 41,180. Lastly, the 38mm version of the Apple Watch Series 3 Edition (Cellular) is priced at Rs. 1,18,030 and the 42mm variant is listed at Rs. 1,22,090. The Series 3 Edition is currently available only on Jio's network.

As for launch offers, Airtel customers are entitled to an additional cashback of Rs. 5,000 on payment through ICICI Credit EMI transactions. Offer period for the same is from May 11 to June 10, 2018, with a maximum of one transaction per card. Cashback will be credited within 90 days of the transaction. Only Airtel customers on MyPlan Postpaid or Infinity Postpaid plans will be able to use with the Cellular variant, while both prepaid and postpaid subscribers both will be able to use it on Jio.

The GPS-only variant of the Apple Watch Series 3 is already available in India at a starting price of Rs. 32,380 for the regular model and Rs. 32,470 for the Nike+ variant. The Cellular variant has 16GB onboard storage, compared to 8GB on the GPS only model. Other specifications such as the dual-core S3 processor, W2 wireless chip, water resistance up to 50 metres, heart rate sensor, and barometric altimeter, remain same.

